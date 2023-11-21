https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/n-korea-notifies-japan-of-plans-to-launch-satellite-in-november---reports-1115088152.html

N Korea Notifies Japan of Plans to Launch Satellite Before December - Reports

N Korea Notifies Japan of Plans to Launch Satellite Before December - Reports

North Korea has informed Japan of plans to launch a satellite between November 22 and 30, a Japanese broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Japan’s Coast Guard.

2023-11-21T04:29+0000

2023-11-21T04:29+0000

2023-11-21T04:51+0000

asia

kim jong-un

north korea

japan

pyongyang

satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093765817_0:96:3072:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_9cd366dc59c9f97d096b5d806a0f9555.jpg

Pyongyang also said that launch vehicle debris could fall in the southwest of North Korea and into the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, the report added. On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to be fully prepared for emergency situations in connection with North Korea’s plans to launch the satellite.North Korea made two unsuccessful attempts, in May and August, to orbit the military reconnaissance satellite. The United States and South Korea believe Pyongyang plans to fix its rocket carrier engine's current defect with the help of Russia following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia, and make another attempt to launch a satellite in late November, South Korean media reported. On Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff urged North Korea to immediately stop preparations for another reconnaissance satellite launch attempt, vowing to take "necessary measures" to protect the South Korean people if the call is ignored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/s-korea-urges-dprk-to-stop-preparations-for-satellite-launch-1115065960.html

north korea

japan

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

launch a satellite, north korea, japan’s coast guard