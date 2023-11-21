https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/pentagon-reveals-us-forces-were-attacked-66-times-since-uptick-in-middle-east-violence-1115118334.html
Pentagon Reveals US Forces Were Attacked 66 Times Since Uptick in Middle East Violence
Pentagon Reveals US Forces Were Attacked 66 Times Since Uptick in Middle East Violence
US forces have been attacked 66 times in the Middle East since the uptick in violence that began in mid-October, Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.
2023-11-21T23:47+0000
2023-11-21T23:47+0000
2023-11-21T23:45+0000
military
us central command (centcom)
defense department
pentagon
ballistic missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103659/02/1036590292_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_3e1795ace9a5a2441f2877a73ad0aa0b.jpg
"US forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17. Thirty-two separate times in Iraq and 34 separate times in Syria," Singh said during a media briefing.US personnel have sustained approximately 62 injuries in these attacks, Singh said, noting that the number of injuries does not include those sustained during the Monday night attack because they are still being evaluated.The deputy press secretary further indicated that the use of the close-range missile marked the first time this type of weapon was used on US forces since the recent spike in attacks in the Middle East.US forces in Iraq and Syria have seen a significant increase in the number of attacks since the breakout of the Palestine-Israel conflict in early October.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-reportedly-running-low-on-air-defense-systems-amid-heightened-mid-east-tensions-1114935259.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103659/02/1036590292_246:0:4043:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_a9cc15738cf05b78c92b146b980b6ead.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
how many attacks against us forces in middle east, pentagon briefing on strikes, us forces in middle east, spike in middle east violence
how many attacks against us forces in middle east, pentagon briefing on strikes, us forces in middle east, spike in middle east violence
Pentagon Reveals US Forces Were Attacked 66 Times Since Uptick in Middle East Violence
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces have been attacked 66 times in the Middle East since the uptick in violence that began in mid-October, Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.
"US forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17. Thirty-two separate times in Iraq and 34 separate times in Syria," Singh said during a media briefing.
US personnel have sustained approximately 62 injuries in these attacks, Singh said, noting that the number of injuries does not include those sustained during the Monday night attack because they are still being evaluated.
According to the US Central Command, militias allegedly backed by Iran used a close-range ballistic missile against US and coalition forces at the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq.
The attack resulted in eight injuries and minor damage to infrastructure at the airbase. The United States retaliated with an airstrike that killed several militants allegedly involved in the attack.
The deputy press secretary further indicated that the use of the close-range missile marked the first time this type of weapon was used on US forces since the recent spike in attacks in the Middle East.
"Yes, this is the first time since October 17 when these attacks started on US forces, this is the first time that this type of munition was used against US forces," Singh said during the briefing.
US forces in Iraq and Syria have seen a significant increase in the number of attacks since the breakout of the Palestine-Israel conflict in early October.