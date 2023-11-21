https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/pentagon-reveals-us-forces-were-attacked-66-times-since-uptick-in-middle-east-violence-1115118334.html

Pentagon Reveals US Forces Were Attacked 66 Times Since Uptick in Middle East Violence

US forces have been attacked 66 times in the Middle East since the uptick in violence that began in mid-October, Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"US forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17. Thirty-two separate times in Iraq and 34 separate times in Syria," Singh said during a media briefing.US personnel have sustained approximately 62 injuries in these attacks, Singh said, noting that the number of injuries does not include those sustained during the Monday night attack because they are still being evaluated.The deputy press secretary further indicated that the use of the close-range missile marked the first time this type of weapon was used on US forces since the recent spike in attacks in the Middle East.US forces in Iraq and Syria have seen a significant increase in the number of attacks since the breakout of the Palestine-Israel conflict in early October.

