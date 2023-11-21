https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/photo-japanese-firm-unveils-micro-rover-for-second-lunar-landing-attempt-1115118700.html

Photo: Japanese Firm Unveils Micro-Rover for Second Lunar Landing Attempt

Photo: Japanese Firm Unveils Micro-Rover for Second Lunar Landing Attempt

A Japanese company that previously attempted to land a spacecraft on the moon has announced it will make a second attempt that will include a tiny rover about the size of a microwave oven.

2023-11-21T22:04+0000

2023-11-21T22:04+0000

2023-11-21T22:03+0000

beyond politics

jaxa

moon

moon mission

lunar rover

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115117391_0:105:1422:905_1920x0_80_0_0_52bb24c6ddaff610ab984ff818fbbf93.jpg

Tokyo-based ispace announced recently it had selected the final design for a micro rover intended to be included on its next lunar mission, scheduled for “no earlier than winter 2024.”In a news release, ispace included a computer-generated image of the rover, which has four pedaled, waterwheel-like wheels, a vertical antenna, and a set of solar panels that seem to be mounted on a hinge that lifts up from the top of the rover.The rover’s dimensions are miniscule: 0.24 inches (26 centimeters) tall, 12.4 inches (31.5 cm) wide and 21.26 inches (54 cm) long, and it will weigh about 11 pounds (5 kilograms). By comparison, NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars is about the size of a sport utility vehicle and weighs 2,260 pounds (1,025 kilograms), and China’s Yutu-2 rover on the moon is about the size of a small golf cart (1 meter by 1 meter by 1.5 meters) and weighs 310 pounds (40 kilograms).The micro-rover will carry a forward-mounted HD camera for taking photos of moon dirt that it will scoop up with a shovel.Mission 1, of course, didn’t go so well: as the spacecraft began its final descent to the lunar surface this past April, it misjudged its altitude and crashed into the moon. The spacecraft was remotely operated from Earth, so nobody was harmed in the crash.After Mission 2, ispace is also working on Mission 3, scheduled for 2026.The missions come amid a flurry of moon missions after years of humans largely neglecting the lunar surface in favor of missions to Mars or other planets. Another Japanese lander, the Smart Lander for Investigation Moon (SLIM), build by the state-backed Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), made its first close flyby of the moon last month ahead of a future landing date. In August, India successfully touched down its Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar south pole, and the latest of China’s moon landers, Chang’e-6, is set for launch in May 2024. Russia’s Luna-25 mission attempted to land on the moon in August as well, but failed after incorrectly measuring its velocity and crashed, Roscosmos said.At 238,000 miles away, establishing a permanent human presence on the moon is seen as a necessary first step for further manned missions across the solar system, including to Mars and Venus, the closest planets to Earth.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/new-study-finds-moon-40-million-years-older-than-previously-thought-1114437356.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

japan moon landing, lunar rover, has japan landed on the moon