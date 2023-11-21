https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/raisi-calls-on-brics-leaders-to-use-economic-political-opportunities-to-pressure-israel-1115106201.html

Raisi Calls on BRICS Leaders to Use Economic, Political Opportunities to Pressure Israel

Raisi Calls on BRICS Leaders to Use Economic, Political Opportunities to Pressure Israel

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday called on BRICS leaders to use all economic and political opportunities to put pressure on Israel.

2023-11-21T14:56+0000

2023-11-21T14:56+0000

2023-11-21T14:56+0000

world

middle east

israel

iran

gaza strip

ebrahim raisi

brics

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111658932_0:121:3089:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_52fba0778d8fc62f6937ec9203890a37.jpg

Amid escalating horrors in the Gaza Strip during the "second phase" of Israel's conflict with Hamas, the former has intensified its actions, resulting in a rise in civilian casualties. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in response, has called on BRICS leaders to leverage economic and political avenues to exert pressure on the Israeli government.Raisi urged the BRICS countries to recognize the Israeli government as a "terrorist regime." BRICS countries must adopt a resolution at the UN to stop Israel's crimes in the Gaza Strip, Raisi said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/gaza-war-mideast-players-gained-more-strategic-autonomy-less-respect-for-us-1114923656.html

israel

iran

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

raisi brics, raisi israel, raisi gaza israel, will iran help gaza, israel attacks gaza today, israel attacks gaza history