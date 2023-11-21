https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/raisi-calls-on-brics-leaders-to-use-economic-political-opportunities-to-pressure-israel-1115106201.html
Raisi Calls on BRICS Leaders to Use Economic, Political Opportunities to Pressure Israel
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday called on BRICS leaders to use all economic and political opportunities to put pressure on Israel.
world
middle east
israel
iran
gaza strip
ebrahim raisi
brics
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
Amid escalating horrors in the Gaza Strip during the "second phase" of Israel's conflict with Hamas, the former has intensified its actions, resulting in a rise in civilian casualties. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in response, has called on BRICS leaders to leverage economic and political avenues to exert pressure on the Israeli government.Raisi urged the BRICS countries to recognize the Israeli government as a "terrorist regime." BRICS countries must adopt a resolution at the UN to stop Israel's crimes in the Gaza Strip, Raisi said.
israel
iran
gaza strip
palestine
Amid escalating horrors in the Gaza Strip during the "second phase" of Israel's conflict with Hamas, the former has intensified its actions, resulting in a rise in civilian casualties. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in response, has called on BRICS leaders to leverage economic and political avenues to exert pressure on the Israeli government.
"The United States has made all international organizations faceless. Iran wants BRICS members and governments to stand up for security, establish justice and fight racial discrimination in the world, as well as use all their political and economic opportunities and power to exert pressure on Israel and its supporters from Western countries," Raisi at the BRICS extraordinary summit on the Middle East.
Raisi urged the BRICS countries to recognize the Israeli government as a "terrorist regime.
"
"Israel's continuous attacks on hospitals, medical centers and religious sites, as well as the murder of women and children, doctors, nurses and journalists are acts of terrorism, and it is necessary to recognize the Israeli regime as a terrorist regime and its army as a terrorist organization," Raisi said.
BRICS countries must adopt a resolution at the UN to stop Israel's crimes in the Gaza Strip, Raisi said.