https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/gaza-war-mideast-players-gained-more-strategic-autonomy-less-respect-for-us-1114923656.html

Gaza War: Mideast Players Gained More Strategic Autonomy, Less Respect for US

Gaza War: Mideast Players Gained More Strategic Autonomy, Less Respect for US

The US hit two sites allegedly linked to Iran in Syria on Sunday in response to a series of attacks on American forces in the Middle East, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

2023-11-13T13:25+0000

2023-11-13T13:25+0000

2023-11-13T13:25+0000

middle east

world

opinion

palestinians

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

israel

iran

syria

hezbollah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114892285_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_376735850b49803ef299194095d0e7a1.jpg

The latest US strike has become the third in a row of Pentagon attacks on presumably Iran-aligned militants in Syria in less than three weeks. Since the Hamas surprise October assault, US forces in the region have been repeatedly subjected to bombing. For its part, Washington has resorted to an unprecedented military buildup in the Middle East, concentrating warships, warplanes and manpower there under the pretext of "deterrence.""Obviously, the security situation in the Middle East is currently extremely precarious in the face of ongoing Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians," Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik.US retaliation strikes provoke further attacks from Shiite militias. On Monday Iraqi fighters launched drone attacks against two US military bases in Syria – one located near Al Khadra village and the Green Village base in the country's southeast – with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claiming the responsibility for the strikes. Earlier on Monday, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported that the US outposts in Conoco and in al-Shadadi had also come under fire.Washington's deterrence at least partially works, argues Major General Mahmoud Erdesat, researcher and expert in strategic affairs from Jordan. Per him, the US military buildup in the region is an "enough strong" message to Iran and Hezbollah. Nonetheless, he expects that the tit-for-tat game between Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq and the US military will continue.Everybody is sending a message to the other side, continued Erdesat, insisting that the presence of the US forces would discourage Iran, Hezbollah and other actors from broader military actions.'Greater Degree of Strategic Autonomy' in Middle EastHowever, there are obvious signs that the US no longer can dictate Middle Eastern players what to do, Kamrava noted, adding that Tel Aviv is not following Team Biden's orders, either.The Biden administration is incapable of restraining Israel, too, the professor underscored. It reportedly took a lot of time and effort for the Biden administration to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses during its war on Hamas in northern Gaza. Likewise, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proclaimed that neither Israel, nor Hamas should exercise control over Gaza in the post-war period, Netanyahu publicly announced that Israel would demilitarize the region after the war and "continue to control security there."The extraordinary joint summit in Riyadh was especially remarkable as it saw Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to Saudi Arabia, which became the first such visit by an Islamic Republic’s head of state in more than a decade. The gathering rejected Israel's statement that it acts in "self-defense" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Nonetheless, the participants of the meeting declined to approve Tehran's proposals to impose economic and political restrictions against Israel over its handling of the Gaza war. Likewise, calls by Algeria and Iran to cut already established ties with Israel (under the 2020 Abraham Accords, in particular) were rejected by the summit, playing their own games, having gained more strategic autonomy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/chaos-at-state-department-as-memo-blasts-biden-over-misinformation-on-gaza-war-1114922015.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/what-message-does-us-tomahawk-carrying-submarine-send-amid-gaza-war-1114768378.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/biden-reportedly-doubts-netanyahu-will-last-long-as-israeli-prime-minister-amid-conflict-1114652982.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/expert-gaza-war-hurts-israels-ties-with-arab-world-but-abraham-accords-wont-be-axed-1114665325.html

israel

iran

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

israel, hamas, palestinians, gaza, the gaza strip, gaza war, israel's right for self-defense, us military buildup in middle east, shia militias, iran-linked militias, iran, hezbollah, israel-hamas war, escalation of tensions in middle east, benjamin netanyahu, antony blinken, joe biden, arab league