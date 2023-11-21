International
24.01.2023
South Korean Top Brass Says North Korea Launched Military Spy Satellite Southward
South Korean Top Brass Says North Korea Launched Military Spy Satellite Southward
North Korea has carried out the previously announced launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Tuesday.
North Korea has notified its neighbors that it plans to launch a rocket carrying a military satellite toward the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, raising alarm bells from South Korea and Japan.In response to this announcement, Seoul issued a stern warning to Pyongyang cautioning against proceeding with the planned launch, additionally issuing a sail warning in South Korean waters.He went on to emphasize that if North Korea proceeds with the launch despite the warning, the South Korean military is prepared to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.However, North Korea launched "a military reconnaissance satellite" in the southern direction ahead of the previously announced schedule, the JCS said.Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, also addressed the situation, revealing that Japan is coordinating its response with South Korea and the United States. He highlighted that any use of ballistic missile technology would be considered a violation of UN resolutions.This is North Korea's third attempt to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, following two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year in May and August. The launch was expected to take place between November 22 and December 1.
north korea news, north korea launches missile, north korea launches missile today, north korea launches missile into south korea, north korea satellite launch
north korea news, north korea launches missile, north korea launches missile today, north korea launches missile into south korea, north korea satellite launch

South Korean Top Brass Says North Korea Launched Military Spy Satellite Southward

15:15 GMT 21.11.2023
A TV shows a J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Tokyo.
A TV shows a J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
North Korea has carried out the previously announced launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Tuesday.
North Korea has notified its neighbors that it plans to launch a rocket carrying a military satellite toward the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, raising alarm bells from South Korea and Japan.
In response to this announcement, Seoul issued a stern warning to Pyongyang cautioning against proceeding with the planned launch, additionally issuing a sail warning in South Korean waters.

"We strongly warn North Korea to immediately stop the 'military reconnaissance satellite' launch, preparations of which are under way," said Kang Ho-pil, chief director of operations at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday.

He went on to emphasize that if North Korea proceeds with the launch despite the warning, the South Korean military is prepared to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.
North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration conducts a final-stage test for development of a reconnaissance satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on December 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
Asia
S Korea Urges DPRK to Stop Preparations for Satellite Launch
Yesterday, 07:53 GMT
However, North Korea launched "a military reconnaissance satellite" in the southern direction ahead of the previously announced schedule, the JCS said.
Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, also addressed the situation, revealing that Japan is coordinating its response with South Korea and the United States. He highlighted that any use of ballistic missile technology would be considered a violation of UN resolutions.
This is North Korea's third attempt to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, following two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year in May and August. The launch was expected to take place between November 22 and December 1.
