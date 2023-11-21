https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/south-korean-top-brass-says-north-korea-launched-military-spy-satellite-southward-1115105910.html
South Korean Top Brass Says North Korea Launched Military Spy Satellite Southward
North Korea has carried out the previously announced launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Tuesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115105566_0:63:3072:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_c65abe0bdf279053e97820d37911bc48.jpg
North Korea has notified its neighbors that it plans to launch a rocket carrying a military satellite toward the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, raising alarm bells from South Korea and Japan.In response to this announcement, Seoul issued a stern warning to Pyongyang cautioning against proceeding with the planned launch, additionally issuing a sail warning in South Korean waters.He went on to emphasize that if North Korea proceeds with the launch despite the warning, the South Korean military is prepared to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.However, North Korea launched "a military reconnaissance satellite" in the southern direction ahead of the previously announced schedule, the JCS said.Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, also addressed the situation, revealing that Japan is coordinating its response with South Korea and the United States. He highlighted that any use of ballistic missile technology would be considered a violation of UN resolutions.This is North Korea's third attempt to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, following two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year in May and August. The launch was expected to take place between November 22 and December 1.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has carried out the previously announced launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Tuesday.
North Korea has notified its neighbors that it plans to launch a rocket carrying a military satellite toward the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, raising alarm bells from South Korea and Japan.
In response to this announcement, Seoul issued a stern warning to Pyongyang cautioning against proceeding with the planned launch, additionally issuing a sail warning in South Korean waters.
"We strongly warn North Korea to immediately stop the 'military reconnaissance satellite' launch, preparations of which are under way," said Kang Ho-pil, chief director of operations at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday.
He went on to emphasize that if North Korea proceeds with the launch despite the warning, the South Korean military is prepared to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.
However, North Korea launched "a military reconnaissance satellite"
in the southern direction ahead of the previously announced schedule
, the JCS said.
Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, also addressed the situation
, revealing that Japan is coordinating its response with South Korea and the United States. He highlighted that any use of ballistic missile technology would be considered a violation of UN resolutions.
This is North Korea's third attempt to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, following two unsuccessful attempts earlier this year in May and August. The launch was expected to take place between November 22 and December 1.