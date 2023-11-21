https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/us-navy-p-8a-poseidon-aircraft-overshoots-runway-ends-up-in-hawaiian-waters---reports-1115107177.html

US Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Overshoots Runway, Ends Up in Hawaiian Waters - Reports

A US Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft overshot a runway and ended up in shallow water just off Hawaii's coast, the United States Third Fleet officials said.

In adverse weather conditions, a Navy surveillance aircraft experienced an overshoot of the runway and ultimately ended up submerged in Kaneohe Bay. All nine personnel on board evacuated the plane safely with no immediate injuries, the report said, citing Marine Corps Base Hawaii spokesperson.The crew members are still being medically assessed. An investigation will be launched in connection with the incident, and it is unclear what the next step will be to recover the aircraft, the official said.The P-8A Poseidon stands as a linchpin in the operational prowess of the United States Navy.Equipped to transport an arsenal of torpedoes and cruise missiles, this aircraft executes missions ranging from antisubmarine and antisurface warfare to intelligence gathering.According to an official communication from the Third Fleet of the US Navy, the P-8A Poseidon, stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington, was deployed in a detachment capacity, actively contributing to maritime homeland defense efforts.Earlier this year, a P-8A, patrolling the skies over the South China Sea encountered a close interception by a Chinese fighter jet. The encounter witnessed the Chinese aircraft closing in to a distance of merely just over 150 meters.The P-8 aircraft is not exclusive to the US Navy, with other military forces such as Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Norway, and India also incorporating this platform into their aviation fleets, as indicated by Boeing sources.

