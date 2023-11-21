https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/will-lebanon-get-embroiled-in-hostilities-with-israel-1115075807.html

Will Lebanon Get Embroiled in Hostilities With Israel?

Israel and Hezbollah have been actively fighting on the Lebanese-Israeli border for several weeks now. There are casualties even among Lebanese civilians. 21.11.2023, Sputnik International

However, Lebanese politicians and experts believe that Lebanon is not ready to carry on prolonged hostilities with Israel.'Beirut Isn't Ready at All to Handle Such a Development'Despite regular shelling by the Israeli army of populated areas in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, Lebanon is not ready to be drawn into a full-scale war with its neighbor, Dr. Ohannes Geukjian, Associate Professor of Political Studies & Conflict Resolution at the American University of Beirut, told Sputnik.Nevertheless, the Lebanese people "will be all together in one hand against any aggression or any hostilities from the Israeli side", but definitely would not start the war, even due to "living under hard social and financial circumstances", highlighted Amal Abou Zeid, former Member of the Lebanese Parliament and ex-advisor to Lebanese President Gen. Michel Aoun for Lebanese-Russian Affairs. Can Lebanese Politicians Stop the Escalation?Given the recent events, several Lebanese parties penned a petition last month opposing Lebanon potentially getting entangled in a regional conflict. Still, there have already been casualties from Israeli shelling on Lebanon's southern border. Subsequently, the Lebanese public created an online petition calling on their government not to get dragged into the war, which has already garnered 9,333 signatures. Nevertheless, Israeli shelling on Lebanon's southern border has been racking up casualties. The ongoing political and economic crisis in Lebanon raises the question of whether Lebanese politicians have the ability to prevent the war from further escalating.According to Ohannes Geukijan, the Lebanese parties "and a big number of politicians cannot stop escalation, in case it happens" due to government instability and weak political influence.The Lebanese Want Peace Lebanon's social and political landscape is intricately shaped by a complex ethno-confessional system. This means that various religious groups in the country not only maintain distinct beliefs but also differ in their political preferences. Consequently, this poses additional challenges for Lebanese society. However, ex-Lebanese lawmaker, Amal Abou Zeid, stresses that regardless of religious or political affiliations, Lebanon's entire citizenry is unified in their support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for an independent Palestinian State.

