Israel-Hamas Deal Could Potentially Go Into Effect as Early as Thursday - Netanyahu Adviser

"On the assumption that the government tonight approves the framework for the release of the hostages, then a 24-hour period comes in where the supreme court hears the petitions, on the assumption that it rejects the petitions and allows the government to go ahead - which I think is a reasonable assumption - that means we can start moving on this deal on Thursday, hopefully seeing people come home immediately," Regev told UK media. He added that the vote is still pending but may happen within an hour or two. Regev further said Israel could consider extending the ceasefire with Hamas under the deal if more hostages were released. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday that the Israeli cabinet was meeting earlier in the day to discuss the deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu said Tuesday that progress had been made in the negotiations on the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip, expressing hope that soon there will be "good news" on the matter. Earlier in the day, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said that a ceasefire agreement was close to being concluded as the movement handed over its response to Qatar and other mediators in negotiations with Israel. After that, Israeli media reported, citing an unnamed high-ranking official, that the deal would include the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said Tuesday that negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a truce have reached the final stage, but details of the agreement have yet to be announced.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The hostage deal between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas could go into effect as early as Thursday if the Israeli government approves the framework overnight, Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Tuesday.
"On the assumption that the government tonight approves the framework for the release of the hostages, then a 24-hour period comes in where the supreme court hears the petitions, on the assumption that it rejects the petitions and allows the government to go ahead - which I think is a reasonable assumption - that means we can start moving on this deal on Thursday, hopefully seeing people come home immediately," Regev told UK media.
He added that the vote is still pending but may happen within an hour or two.
Regev further said Israel could consider extending the ceasefire with Hamas under the deal if more hostages were released.
"Theoretically, if we were to get more people out we would consider extending the ceasefire," he said.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday that the Israeli cabinet was meeting earlier in the day to discuss the deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Netanyahu said Tuesday that progress had been made in the negotiations on the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip, expressing hope that soon there will be "good news" on the matter.
Earlier in the day, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said that a ceasefire agreement was close to being concluded as the movement handed over its response to Qatar and other mediators in negotiations with Israel. After that, Israeli media reported, citing an unnamed high-ranking official, that the deal would include the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.
Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said Tuesday that negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a truce have reached the final stage, but details of the agreement have yet to be announced.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.
On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 13,000 people in the Gaza Strip.