https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/us-to-press-israel-on-holding-settlers-accountable-for-violent-acts-1115115332.html

US to Press Israel on Holding Settlers Accountable for Violent Acts

US to Press Israel on Holding Settlers Accountable for Violent Acts

The Biden administration will continue to speak to Israel about holding extremist settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

2023-11-21T18:55+0000

2023-11-21T18:55+0000

2023-11-21T18:55+0000

us

palestine

gaza strip

israel

hamas

john kirby

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

humanitarian disaster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115115433_0:0:2233:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_467eedb6cd060b7b784f4dc0214da6b3.jpg

"The President [Joe Biden] still believes that lasting peace is possible through a two state solution, but this does not help in that regard. So we're going to continue to speak with our Israeli counterparts about the need to increase stability there and to hold extremist settlers accountable for violent acts," Kirby stated during a press briefing. Furthermore, Kirby said that he wouldn't speculate about what accountability would look like for any potential American passport holders in the extremist ranks. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/us-will-reportedly-reprimand-aggressive-israeli-settlers-in-palestines-west-bank-1115054718.html

palestine

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

extremist settlers, jewish settlers, israeli settlers, palestine-israel conflict, west bank, israeli soldiers, jewish occupation, palestinian people, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths