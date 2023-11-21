https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/us-to-press-israel-on-holding-settlers-accountable-for-violent-acts-1115115332.html
US to Press Israel on Holding Settlers Accountable for Violent Acts
The Biden administration will continue to speak to Israel about holding extremist settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
"The President [Joe Biden] still believes that lasting peace is possible through a two state solution, but this does not help in that regard. So we're going to continue to speak with our Israeli counterparts about the need to increase stability there and to hold extremist settlers accountable for violent acts," Kirby stated during a press briefing. Furthermore, Kirby said that he wouldn't speculate about what accountability would look like for any potential American passport holders in the extremist ranks. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration will continue to speak to Israel about holding extremist settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
"The President [Joe Biden] still believes that lasting peace is possible through a two state solution
, but this does not help in that regard. So we're going to continue to speak with our Israeli counterparts about the need to increase stability there and to hold extremist settlers accountable for violent acts," Kirby stated during a press briefing.
Furthermore, Kirby said that he wouldn't speculate about what accountability would look like for any potential American passport holders in the extremist ranks.
"We're certainly considering the possibility of visa bans for extremists as well," Kirby added.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack
against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes
and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip
with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.