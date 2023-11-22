International
Israel's Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Hostage Deal With Hamas - Reports
Israel's Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Hostage Deal With Hamas - Reports
The Israeli cabinet has accepted a deal with Palestinian movement Hamas for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in a vote on Wednesday, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.
The newspaper cited a senior Israeli official as saying that the deal would see Hamas release 30 children and eight mothers, as well as 12 more women, during a five-day ceasefire.The official also said that all the branches of the Israeli security services supported the deal, the newspaper reported. The deal includes only Israelis, but Hamas may release foreign nationals under deals with other countries, the report said.Implementing an agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages will start a day after the deal is reached and the US anticipates the freeing of additional hostages, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.Palestinian movement Hamas will release 50 of some 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, women and children first, over a four-day ceasefire that was approved by Israel's cabinet, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing the Israeli government.The report added that Israel would extend the truce by an additional day for every ten hostages released.
Israel's Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Hostage Deal With Hamas - Reports

01:51 GMT 22.11.2023 (Updated: 02:38 GMT 22.11.2023)
In this photo provided by the Government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages, as they return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Hamas released the pair in what it said was a goodwill gesture late Friday, nearly two weeks after they were captured in a bloody cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group. The Hamas attack sparked a war that is entering its third week, and Hamas is believed to still be holding some 200 people hostage.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli cabinet has accepted a deal with Palestinian movement Hamas for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in a vote on Wednesday, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.
The newspaper cited a senior Israeli official as saying that the deal would see Hamas release 30 children and eight mothers, as well as 12 more women, during a five-day ceasefire.
The official also said that all the branches of the Israeli security services supported the deal, the newspaper reported. The deal includes only Israelis, but Hamas may release foreign nationals under deals with other countries, the report said.
Implementing an agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages will start a day after the deal is reached and the US anticipates the freeing of additional hostages, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.
"Even if we get an agreement tonight or tomorrow morning, the implementation would not start until 24 hours after that," the official said on Tuesday evening. "If we had an agreement tonight, the implementation would probably be Thursday morning Israel time."
A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave on November 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
World
Israel-Hamas Deal Could Potentially Go Into Effect as Early as Thursday - Netanyahu Adviser
00:38 GMT
Palestinian movement Hamas will release 50 of some 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, women and children first, over a four-day ceasefire that was approved by Israel's cabinet, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing the Israeli government.
The report added that Israel would extend the truce by an additional day for every ten hostages released.
