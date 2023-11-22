Israel's Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Hostage Deal With Hamas - Reports
01:51 GMT 22.11.2023 (Updated: 02:38 GMT 22.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli cabinet has accepted a deal with Palestinian movement Hamas for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in a vote on Wednesday, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.
The newspaper cited a senior Israeli official as saying that the deal would see Hamas release 30 children and eight mothers, as well as 12 more women, during a five-day ceasefire.
The official also said that all the branches of the Israeli security services supported the deal, the newspaper reported. The deal includes only Israelis, but Hamas may release foreign nationals under deals with other countries, the report said.
Implementing an agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages will start a day after the deal is reached and the US anticipates the freeing of additional hostages, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.
"Even if we get an agreement tonight or tomorrow morning, the implementation would not start until 24 hours after that," the official said on Tuesday evening. "If we had an agreement tonight, the implementation would probably be Thursday morning Israel time."
Palestinian movement Hamas will release 50 of some 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, women and children first, over a four-day ceasefire that was approved by Israel's cabinet, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing the Israeli government.
The report added that Israel would extend the truce by an additional day for every ten hostages released.