Putin Smashes West's Hypocrisy on Ukraine and Gaza, Lays Bare Duplicity of US-led Order

President Putin took part in an extraordinary virtual G20 Summit hosted by India on Wednesday to discuss the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, and factors standing in the way of truly effective global governance. Putin’s remarks highlight the differences in approach to world affairs by Russia and the United States, observers told Sputnik.

Vladimir Putin’s remarks at Wednesday’s G20’s extraordinary summit meeting focused heavily on issues of war and peace, with the Russian leader calling for a “consolidating approach” to international crises.“Some of our colleagues here have mentioned that they are ‘shocked’ by ‘Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine’,” Putin said. “Indeed, military operations are always a tragedy for specific people, specific families, and the country as a whole. And we must certainly think about how to stop this tragedy. Russia has never refused to negotiate peace with Ukraine. It is not Russia, but Ukraine that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. Moreover, the country’s leader signed an executive order prohibiting such negotiations with Russia.”The world requires “collective, consensus-based decisions that reflect the views of the overwhelming majority of the international community, including both developed and developing countries,” Putin said, emphasizing that Russia will continue to do its part in working to ensure food and energy security, despite Western powers’ attempts to freeze Moscow out of the world economy.Russia, Putin said, “advocates restoring the spirit of open and mutually beneficial international economic cooperation based on the UN Charter and the principles of collegial and mutually respectful joint work. It is important to achieve an effective optimization of the global economic governance system, in particular, to restart the World Trade Organization in its entirety, including its arbitration function.”Exposing West’s Double StandardsAmerica’s unbridled support for Israeli aggression in Gaza has reminded the Global South of the West’s “double standards” when it comes to the appraisal of international conflicts, and the emptiness of Washington’s rhetoric about a ‘rules-based international order,’ Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.“The West has been complicit and supportive of Israeli actions and given Israel full impunity to carry out collective punishment on the Palestinian people, when they have denied food, water, and other basic facilities for days; to relentlessly bomb hospitals and civilian dwellings and infrastructure,” the academic emphasized.Unipolarity vs. MultipolarityThe academic pointed to Putin’s G20 speech as an example of the “great difference” between the way Moscow sees the concept of global governance, and the way President Biden and Washington use it.Accordingly, the scholar noted, the ‘rules-based international order’ being propagated by Washington and its allies is really an exercise of the US and the West defining and then deciding on the rules to the benefit of America’s national and geopolitical interests.For his part, Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, a senior research fellow at NatStrat, a New Delhi-based security and foreign affairs think tank, says that whatever issues take center stage at the G20, the key priority for the Global South is “peace,” as both the Ukrainian and Gaza crises have affected the developing world disproportionately. The Global South wants “the involved parties to negotiate at the table, not on the battlefield,” according to the observer.

