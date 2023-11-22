https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/were-some-policemen-disguised-as-antifa-during-january-6-capitol-breach-1115147170.html

Were Some Policemen Disguised as 'Antifa' During January 6 Capitol Breach?

Were Some Policemen Disguised as 'Antifa' During January 6 Capitol Breach?

A police officer was recorded as saying: "We go undercover as Antifa in a crowd" on the day of January 6 Capitol breach, according to footage obtained by US independent media outlet Just the News.

2023-11-22T18:59+0000

2023-11-22T18:59+0000

2023-11-22T18:59+0000

us

americas

donald trump

tucker carlson

george floyd

antifa

dc metropolitan police department

republicans

mike johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100706670_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2e01c94bc6491698dc08a7c9509474.jpg

A video obtained by the media outlet from official sources features a DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer dressed in plainclothes and a grey jacket who talked to a fellow policeman in uniform and gave him a bottle of water.The latter appeared to be suffering from the effects of tear gas which was used against pro-Trump protestors storming the Capitol premises.Antifa is a left-wing movement that proved to be very active during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 over the death of African American George Floyd in police custody. The summer BLM protests were accompanied by violence, arson and looting.It's unclear whether the officer in the grey jacket was referring to being "undercover as Antifa" in the crowd of protestors gathered at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, or on another occasion, the media outlet remarked, adding that the DC Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately comment on the video.Initially, a snippet of the footage popped up on social media a few weeks ago. Just the News said that it had obtained "the complete footage and verified its authenticity." It was handed over to House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga). The panel is looking into the official police response to the January 6 riots. Congressional investigators believe that the alleged undercover police office is a member of the MPD's Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU).Per the media, the footage may raise questions about the January 6 events, and particularly about the role of the DC police.The Capitol breach, which translated into a nothing short of manhunt for January Sixers and Trump supporters, still triggers debate between the GOP and the Democratic Party. Republicans suspect that among pro-Trump protesters there could have been provocateurs and double agents sent by police and US federal agencies. Thus, on September 29, 2021, The New York Times reported that an FBI informant marched into the Capitol on 6 January. Earlier, Darren Beattie of Revolver News and then Fox host Tucker Carlson raised questions about the agency's role in the unrest.Most recently, new House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that 40,000 hours of January 6 footage was being posted online for public access in order to shed more light on the events of that day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/january-6-shaman-says-no-investigation-opened-into-ukrainian-spy-at-us-capitol-riot-1114966177.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211011/glaring-anomalies-why-6-january-insurrection-case-peddled-by-dems-doesnt-hold-water-1089832641.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230124/47-year-jail-time-for-boots-on-pelosis-desk-how-january-sixers-got-draconian-treatment-1106656996.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

january 6, capitol breach, donald trump, maga, policemen, undercover police officer, footage of capitol breach, mike johnson, capitol breach footage, 40000 hours of capitol breach footage, surveillance footage of capitol riots