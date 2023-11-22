https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/were-some-policemen-disguised-as-antifa-during-january-6-capitol-breach-1115147170.html
Were Some Policemen Disguised as 'Antifa' During January 6 Capitol Breach?
A police officer was recorded as saying: "We go undercover as Antifa in a crowd" on the day of January 6 Capitol breach, according to footage obtained by US independent media outlet Just the News.
A video obtained by the media outlet from official sources features a DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer dressed in plainclothes and a grey jacket who talked to a fellow policeman in uniform and gave him a bottle of water.The latter appeared to be suffering from the effects of tear gas which was used against pro-Trump protestors storming the Capitol premises.Antifa is a left-wing movement that proved to be very active during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 over the death of African American George Floyd in police custody. The summer BLM protests were accompanied by violence, arson and looting.It's unclear whether the officer in the grey jacket was referring to being "undercover as Antifa" in the crowd of protestors gathered at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, or on another occasion, the media outlet remarked, adding that the DC Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately comment on the video.Initially, a snippet of the footage popped up on social media a few weeks ago. Just the News said that it had obtained "the complete footage and verified its authenticity." It was handed over to House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga). The panel is looking into the official police response to the January 6 riots. Congressional investigators believe that the alleged undercover police office is a member of the MPD's Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU).Per the media, the footage may raise questions about the January 6 events, and particularly about the role of the DC police.The Capitol breach, which translated into a nothing short of manhunt for January Sixers and Trump supporters, still triggers debate between the GOP and the Democratic Party. Republicans suspect that among pro-Trump protesters there could have been provocateurs and double agents sent by police and US federal agencies. Thus, on September 29, 2021, The New York Times reported that an FBI informant marched into the Capitol on 6 January. Earlier, Darren Beattie of Revolver News and then Fox host Tucker Carlson raised questions about the agency's role in the unrest.Most recently, new House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that 40,000 hours of January 6 footage was being posted online for public access in order to shed more light on the events of that day.
A video obtained by the media outlet from official sources features a DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer dressed in plainclothes and a grey jacket who talked to a fellow policeman in uniform and gave him a bottle of water.
The latter appeared to be suffering from the effects of tear gas which was used against pro-Trump protestors storming the Capitol premises.
"We go undercover as Antifa in a crowd," the first individual identified as a policeman by a badge hanging on his neck, said.
Antifa is a left-wing movement that proved to be very active during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 over the death of African American George Floyd in police custody. The summer BLM protests were accompanied by violence, arson and looting.
It's unclear whether the officer in the grey jacket was referring to being "undercover as Antifa" in the crowd of protestors gathered at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, or on another occasion, the media outlet remarked, adding that the DC Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately comment on the video.
Initially, a snippet of the footage popped up on social media a few weeks ago. Just the News said that it had obtained "the complete footage and verified its authenticity." It was handed over to House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga). The panel is looking into the official police response to the January 6 riots. Congressional investigators believe that the alleged undercover police office is a member of the MPD's Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU).
11 October 2021, 16:00 GMT
Per the media, the footage may raise questions about the January 6 events, and particularly about the role of the DC police.
On November 15, the publication discussed a surveillance video obtained by the Patriot Freedom Project from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight which showed unidentified individuals unloading and transporting materials to build gallows in front of the Capitol building on the early morning of Jan. 6, 2021. The media pointed out that the infamous structures were assembled in plain view, and yet nobody interfered while the mysterious builders remain unidentified.
The Capitol breach, which translated into a nothing short of manhunt for January Sixers and Trump supporters, still triggers debate between the GOP and the Democratic Party. Republicans suspect that among pro-Trump protesters there could have been provocateurs and double agents sent by police and US federal agencies. Thus, on September 29, 2021, The New York Times reported that an FBI informant marched into the Capitol on 6 January. Earlier, Darren Beattie of Revolver News and then Fox host Tucker Carlson raised questions about the agency's role in the unrest.
Most recently, new House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that 40,000 hours of January 6 footage was being posted online for public access in order to shed more light on the events of that day.