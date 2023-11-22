https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/zelenskys-office-says-chances-high-for-nationalizing-internationally-owned-telecom-giant-kyivstar-1115149310.html

Zelensky’s Office Says Chances ‘High’ for Nationalizing Internationally-Owned Telecom Giant Kyivstar

Zelensky’s Office Says Chances ‘High’ for Nationalizing Internationally-Owned Telecom Giant Kyivstar

In early 2022, Kiev created a legal framework for seizing the assets of people it considered to be “enemies of the state,” including Russian businessmen invested in Ukraine, as well as dissident Ukrainians.

2023-11-22T20:46+0000

2023-11-22T20:46+0000

2023-11-22T20:44+0000

world

mikhail fridman

kiev

ukrainian security service (sbu)

ukraine

mike pompeo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115149492_0:248:2694:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_670b91d26e1b58b7bc9318b9d66e1c5c.png

In a recent interview, a figure from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian government is still considering nationalizing Kyivstar, the country’s largest telecom provider, which is now owned by a Dutch company.Rostislav Shurma, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office and the administration’s chief economic adviser, told Ukrainian media on Monday there was a “high probability” Kyivstar would be seized.Last month, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office ordered 99.9% of Kyivstar’s assets seized, although a Kiev court later scaled this back to 47.85% and claimed there had been a “typo” in the order. CEO Oleksandr Komarov later said he found out about the seizure from a Telegram post by the Ukrainian SBU security service.The court order facilitated the seizure of all “corporate rights” of three Russian businessmen: Peter Aven, Andrey Kosogov, and Mikhail Fridman, the lattermost of whom is the founder of LetterOne, a company that holds the largest stake in VEON, the Dutch parent company of Kyivstar.Komarov added that Fridman has “no role” in Kyivstar. “He’s one of the minority investors into the VEON business.”Last November, VEON disinvested from the Russian market by selling its Russian company, Vimpelcom, for $2.2 billion. It still has business interests in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, in addition to Kyivstar in Ukraine.Komarov added that Kiev’s behavior posted “a kind of big reputational risk” that could affect its attractiveness to foreign investment, which Kiev has already struggled to attract.In an interesting development, last week VEON announced it was bringing on Mike Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State and former CIA director, as an “independent non-executive director” for Kyivstar.“Secretary Pompeo joins in his capacity as a Partner of Impact Investments, a newly established US-based strategic and financial advisory and investment firm which seeks to develop long-term partnerships with the world’s leading companies across a range of industries and geographies,” VEON said, noting that Pompeo had been tapped due to being a partner in Impact Investments, “a newly established US-based strategic and financial advisory and investment firm.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/not-legally-possible-for-us-to-transfer-seized-russian-assets-to-ukraine---intl-lawyer-1113184463.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/fing-good-for-business-blackrock-doesnt-want-ukraine-conflict-to-end-1111430875.html

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

kyivstar assets seized, is zelensky nationalizing kyivstar, russian oligarchs, veon