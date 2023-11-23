Netanyahu Says Instructed Israel's Mossad to Act Against Hamas Leaders 'Wherever They Are'

International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he has instructed Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to act against the leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas all around the world.
The prime minister's comment came against the background of a Qatar-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas on a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas confirmed that they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 14,500 people in the Gaza Strip.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he has instructed Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to act against the leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas all around the world.
"I have instructed Mossad to act against Hamas leaders wherever they are," Netanyahu told a news conference.
The prime minister's comment came against the background of a Qatar-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas on a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas confirmed that they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.
On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 14,500 people in the Gaza Strip.
