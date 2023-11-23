https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/political-scientist-kennedy-assassination-led-to-us-imperialist-domination-1115154591.html

Political Scientist: Kennedy Assassination Led to US Imperialist Domination

Political Scientist: Kennedy Assassination Led to US Imperialist Domination

Political Scientist, author and podcast host Aaron Good joined Sputnik's Political Misfits and explained how the assassination enabled decades of American imperialism.

Good said that the assassination of Kennedy changed not only America but the world for the worse by allowing the Vietnam War to continue and setting up a system that enabled American imperialism to thrive for decades.Good was then asked by host John Kiriakou about Paul Landis’ recently release memoir. Landis is one of two surviving Secret Service members who worked on Kennedy's security detail the day he was murdered.He claims that he was the one who found a pristine bullet and placed it on Kennedy’s gurney. That bullet had long been the subject of conspiracies following the assassination.However, Good has doubts about Landis’ story, noting that while it contradicts the official story on the assassination, it seems less likely to him than the explanation that the bullet was placed there to frame Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of killing Kennedy before he was murdered by Jack Ruby, a mob-connected nightclub owner. Good says that if the bullet was planted, that “would point unmistakably back to the state.”The conversation also touched on the war in Gaza and X’s lawsuit against Media Matters for fraud. Good told Kiriakou and co-host Michelle Witte that he believes X CEO Elon Musk has a legitimate gripe and that elites in this country are trying to impose a “censorship regime” on social media.“It is putting them on blast in a way they haven’t been so I think [that’s why] they are all trying to censor everyone and dox college kids.”

