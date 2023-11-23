International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/pyongyang-blames-seoul-for-fracturing-military-agreement-1115155409.html
North Korea Blames Seoul For Fracturing Military Agreement
North Korea Blames Seoul For Fracturing Military Agreement
South Korea has made an "irreversible" mistake by partially cancelling the inter-Korean military agreement when its own actions have long rendered the agreements meaningless and will be fully responsible for the "uncontrollable" situation and consequences, the DPRK's Ministry of National Defense said.
2023-11-23T07:06+0000
2023-11-23T07:15+0000
asia
south korea
north korea
un security council (unsc)
defense ministry
seoul
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115123475_0:24:900:530_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7fb3499bc9467b5648a4f79d2bd1f5.jpg
The DPRK's Ministry of National Defense has criticized South Korea for partially cancelling the inter-Korean military agreement. According to North Korea, South Korea's actions have rendered the agreement meaningless for some time now. The Ministry argues that South Korea will bear full responsibility for any "uncontrollable" situation or consequences that may arise as a result of this decision.Seoul responded to the North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday by suspending a number of clauses in the agreement, including the resumption of reconnaissance activities near the Military Demarcation Line.The North Korean Defense Ministry said Thursday that Pyongyang would immediately restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord with South Korea.North Korea's Defense Ministry said the satellite launch was in line with its right to self-defense and a measure to monitor and respond to the intensifying military activities of "enemies" around the Korean Peninsula. But the political "gangsters" and "traitors" represented by South Korea launched a "confrontational hysteria" over the launch, calling the DPRK's "legitimate right" a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the inter-Korean military agreement as if they were deliberately "waiting for an opportunity" the defense ministry said.It noted that South Korea has "thrown away" the other side's trust and responsibility to fulfill the agreements, which shows that it "cannot be dealt with". Pyongyang, therefore, will respond by restoring all the military measures taken under the inter-Korean agreement to reduce tension and deploy "more powerful military forces and advanced weapons" in the area of the Military Demarcation Line.Pyongyang said Wednesday it had successfully sent the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite into orbit late Tuesday on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket and was on track to launch several more soon. South Korea, the United States and Japan have urged the DPRK to cancel the launch, saying it would violate UN Security Council resolutions banning Pyongyang's launches using ballistic missile technology, even if the purpose of the launch is to place a satellite in orbit. For its part, the DPRK has said it has every right to enhance its space reconnaissance capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/why-did-north-korea-launch-spy-satellite-1115133185.html
south korea
north korea
seoul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115123475_82:0:819:553_1920x0_80_0_0_3d409abec855e374e6c3f60094b30d20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk's ministry of national defense, south korea, military agreemen
dprk's ministry of national defense, south korea, military agreemen

North Korea Blames Seoul For Fracturing Military Agreement

07:06 GMT 23.11.2023 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 23.11.2023)
© Photo : KCNAThe General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2023
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
On Tuesday, North Korea said that it had successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite.
The DPRK's Ministry of National Defense has criticized South Korea for partially cancelling the inter-Korean military agreement. According to North Korea, South Korea's actions have rendered the agreement meaningless for some time now. The Ministry argues that South Korea will bear full responsibility for any "uncontrollable" situation or consequences that may arise as a result of this decision.
Seoul responded to the North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday by suspending a number of clauses in the agreement, including the resumption of reconnaissance activities near the Military Demarcation Line.
The North Korean Defense Ministry said Thursday that Pyongyang would immediately restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord with South Korea.
North Korea's Defense Ministry said the satellite launch was in line with its right to self-defense and a measure to monitor and respond to the intensifying military activities of "enemies" around the Korean Peninsula. But the political "gangsters" and "traitors" represented by South Korea launched a "confrontational hysteria" over the launch, calling the DPRK's "legitimate right" a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the inter-Korean military agreement as if they were deliberately "waiting for an opportunity" the defense ministry said.

"It is the personalities from the Republic of Korea who are the instigators who have comprehensively challenged the spirit of the agreement signed to eliminate the danger of armed conflict in the area of the Military Demarcation Line by comprehensively, extensively and gradually escalating various military provocations. The inter-Korean military agreement of September 19 has long become a blank sheet of paper due to the deliberate and provocative moves of the elements from the Republic of Korea," the statement said.

It noted that South Korea has "thrown away" the other side's trust and responsibility to fulfill the agreements, which shows that it "cannot be dealt with". Pyongyang, therefore, will respond by restoring all the military measures taken under the inter-Korean agreement to reduce tension and deploy "more powerful military forces and advanced weapons" in the area of the Military Demarcation Line.
North Korea successfully launches Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite on new Chollima-1 rocket - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Analysis
Why Did North Korea Launch Spy Satellite?
Yesterday, 13:33 GMT
Pyongyang said Wednesday it had successfully sent the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite into orbit late Tuesday on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket and was on track to launch several more soon. South Korea, the United States and Japan have urged the DPRK to cancel the launch, saying it would violate UN Security Council resolutions banning Pyongyang's launches using ballistic missile technology, even if the purpose of the launch is to place a satellite in orbit.
For its part, the DPRK has said it has every right to enhance its space reconnaissance capabilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала