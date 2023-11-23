https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/two-people-arrested-in-germany-for-smuggling-undocumented-migrants---police-1115177161.html

Two People Arrested in Germany for Smuggling Undocumented Migrants - Police

German police arrested two people suspected of organizing a criminal group for smuggling undocumented migrants into the country, said the Hanover police and the prosecutor's office.

The searches were carried out in Berlin and in the federal state of Lower Saxony, of which Hanover is the capital, as part of an investigation into a group of suspected smugglers, mainly of Iraqi descent. Several data storage device and two small weapons were seized, according to the statement. The group often used vehicles that were not suitable for transporting migrants, such as small vans, in the heat, the statement read.German media reported that the group had smuggled at least 208 undocumented migrants, primarily Syrian nationals, into the country, charging 4,000 to 5,000 euros ($4,300 to $5,400) per person. Germany has recently toughened its fight against organized migrant smuggling amid a growing influx of asylum seekers.

