https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/ukraine-loses-435mln-due-to-border-blockade-by-polish-truckers---carriers-association-1115154176.html

Ukraine Loses $435Mln Due to Border Blockade by Polish Truckers - Carriers Association

Ukraine Loses $435Mln Due to Border Blockade by Polish Truckers - Carriers Association

Ukraine's economy has suffered more than 400 million euros ($435 million) in losses after Polish truckers blocked roads to border crossings between the countries.

2023-11-23T01:46+0000

2023-11-23T01:46+0000

2023-11-23T01:46+0000

world

europe

european union (eu)

poland

slovakia

ukraine

federation of employers of ukraine

grain

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115154018_0:319:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_211cc90ab0cba74d15642741272ce2dd.jpg

In early November, Polish carriers blocked roads to three border crossings with Ukraine and demanded, among other things, the restoration of the previously canceled permit system for Ukrainian commercial carriers required to enter Poland.Relations between Ukraine and some Eastern European EU member states have deteriorated in recent months over an influx of Ukrainian grain into the European Union, among other things. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/ukrainian-presidential-aide-expects-new-economic-conflicts-with-eu-countries-1114894044.html

poland

slovakia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine economy, crisis in ukraine, ukraine poland tensions, ukraine eu tensions, ukraine grain, grain loss in eu, banned ukraine grain