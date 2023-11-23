https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/watch-russian-indian-naval-drills-in-bay-of-bengal-1115159800.html
Watch Russian-Indian Naval Drills in Bay of Bengal
The two nations' navies conducted joint maneuvers and communication drills, stregthening the bond between Moscow and New Delhi. 23.11.2023, Sputnik International
2023-11-23T12:31+0000
2023-11-23T12:31+0000
2023-11-23T12:31+0000
Exercises of the Russian Armed Forces and the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal have ended with artillery fire at sea and air targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said.During the exercise, sailors maneuvered together, conducted communications training. The crews perfected the skills of resupply on the move, and pilots of the Indian Navy helicopter made a landing on the deck of the Russian Navy ship. Russian pilots, in turn, practiced landing approaches to the Indian destroyer.The exercise concluded with night artillery firing at air and naval targets. At the end of the joint maneuvers, the crews of the Russian and Indian ships held a farewell ceremony: moving on a parallel course, the sailors thanked each other for their joint work.
Exercises of the Russian Armed Forces and the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal have ended with artillery fire at sea and air targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"A two-day Russian-Indian naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal has ended. The Russian Federation was represented by the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the medium sea tanker Pechenga of the Pacific Fleet. From the Indian Navy were involved destroyer "Ranvijay" and corvette "Kiltan", - stated in the message.
During the exercise, sailors maneuvered together, conducted communications training. The crews perfected the skills of resupply on the move, and pilots of the Indian Navy helicopter made a landing on the deck of the Russian Navy ship. Russian pilots, in turn, practiced landing approaches to the Indian destroyer.
The exercise concluded with night artillery firing at air and naval targets. At the end of the joint maneuvers
, the crews of the Russian and Indian ships held a farewell ceremony: moving on a parallel course, the sailors thanked each other for their joint work.