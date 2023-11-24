https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/american-nurse-sheds-light-on-dire-state-of-ukrainian-army-1115181815.html

American Nurse Sheds Light on Dire State of Ukrainian Army

The situation on the front lines for the Ukrainian armed forces is indeed dire, especially in terms of human resources, so it is no "secret" that Kiev is "plugging holes" with foreign mercenaries.

The Ukrainian army has recently suffered 'significant losses', Rebekah Maciorowski, a nurse from the United States who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told Business Insider.Maciorowski also complained that Ukrainian soldiers often receive substandard medical supplies or have no first-aid kits at all.Ukrainian soldiers have already told Western media about the "mouse infestation" earlier this fall. The rodents are actively damaging wiring in the trenches, including attacking terminals for Starlink satellite internet.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of November amounted to almost 14,000 soldiers. He stressed that the Russian armed forces continue to reduce the offensive potential of the Ukrainian army on all fronts.

