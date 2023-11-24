International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
American Nurse Sheds Light on Dire State of Ukrainian Army
American Nurse Sheds Light on Dire State of Ukrainian Army
The situation on the front lines for the Ukrainian armed forces is indeed dire, especially in terms of human resources, so it is no "secret" that Kiev is "plugging holes" with foreign mercenaries.
The Ukrainian army has recently suffered 'significant losses', Rebekah Maciorowski, a nurse from the United States who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told Business Insider.Maciorowski also complained that Ukrainian soldiers often receive substandard medical supplies or have no first-aid kits at all.Ukrainian soldiers have already told Western media about the "mouse infestation" earlier this fall. The rodents are actively damaging wiring in the trenches, including attacking terminals for Starlink satellite internet.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of November amounted to almost 14,000 soldiers. He stressed that the Russian armed forces continue to reduce the offensive potential of the Ukrainian army on all fronts.
American Nurse Sheds Light on Dire State of Ukrainian Army

The situation on the front lines for the Ukrainian armed forces is indeed dire, especially in terms of human resources, so it is no "secret" that Kiev is "plugging holes" with foreign mercenaries.
The Ukrainian army has recently suffered 'significant losses', Rebekah Maciorowski, a nurse from the United States who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told Business Insider.

"In recent weeks, many of our soldiers have been wounded. Some have been killed. And it's very difficult," she shared.

Maciorowski also complained that Ukrainian soldiers often receive substandard medical supplies or have no first-aid kits at all.
"Everything is infested with rodents, so some of my equipment gets eaten or damaged by mice, which is very frustrating," the American volunteer added.
Ukrainian soldiers have already told Western media about the "mouse infestation" earlier this fall. The rodents are actively damaging wiring in the trenches, including attacking terminals for Starlink satellite internet.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Bone-Chilling Cold, Vermin, and Drones: Ukrainian Troops Detail 21st Century Trench Warfare
Yesterday, 11:59 GMT
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of November amounted to almost 14,000 soldiers. He stressed that the Russian armed forces continue to reduce the offensive potential of the Ukrainian army on all fronts.
