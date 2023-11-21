https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/kiev-loses-over-13700-soldiers-about-1800-weapons-equipment-units-in-november---shoigu-1115098053.html

Kiev Loses Over 13,700 Soldiers, About 1,800 Weapons, Equipment Units in November - Shoigu

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost over 13,700 soldiers and about 1,800 units of various weapons and military equipment since the beginning of the month... 21.11.2023, Sputnik International

"In total, since the beginning of the month, the enemy has lost over 13,700 people, about 1,800 units of various weapons and military equipment," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.All attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to conduct a landing operation in the Kherson direction are unsuccessful, Shoigu said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces are holding positions along the entire line of combat contact in the military operation zone, gradually improving their positions, the minister said.Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces Maintaining all components of the Russian strategic nuclear forces in constant readiness is an important task, Sergei Shoigu said.The share of modern ships in the Russian nuclear triad has reached 100%, Shoigu said, adding that the Russian submarine forces will be equipped with 3 modern multipurpose vessels with Kalibr missile systems.Procurement, Repairs of Weapons, Equipment for Russian MilitaryThe volume of procurement and repairs of weapons of the Russian military will increase in 2024, Sergei Shoigu said at a Ministry board meeting.Russian Ships Contain NATO Forces in OceanRussian ships conducted more than 50 voyages in 2023 as part of measures to contain NATO forces in the ocean, Shoigu said."Russian ships performed combat service tasks to deter NATO naval forces in the ocean. In 2023, more than 50 voyages were completed, over 200,000 nautical miles were covered," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.

