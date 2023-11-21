https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/kiev-loses-over-13700-soldiers-about-1800-weapons-equipment-units-in-november---shoigu-1115098053.html
Kiev Loses Over 13,700 Soldiers, About 1,800 Weapons, Equipment Units in November - Shoigu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost over 13,700 soldiers and about 1,800 units of various weapons and military equipment since the beginning of the month... 21.11.2023, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost over 13,700 soldiers and about 1,800 units of various weapons and military equipment since the beginning of the month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"In total, since the beginning of the month, the enemy has lost over 13,700 people, about 1,800 units of various weapons and military equipment," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.
All attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to conduct a landing operation in the Kherson direction are unsuccessful, Shoigu said.
"All attempts of the Ukrainian armed forces to conduct a landing operation in the Kherson direction were unsuccessful. Thanks to the proactive and professional actions of our military personnel, units of the marine corps and special operations forces of Ukrainian troops are suffering significant losses," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
are holding positions along the entire line of combat contact in the military operation zone, gradually improving their positions, the minister said.
Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces
Maintaining all components of the Russian strategic nuclear forces in constant readiness is an important task, Sergei Shoigu said.
"An important task remains to maintain all components of the strategic nuclear forces in constant readiness," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.
The share of modern ships in the Russian nuclear
triad has reached 100%, Shoigu said, adding that the Russian submarine forces will be equipped with 3 modern multipurpose vessels with Kalibr missile systems.
Procurement, Repairs of Weapons, Equipment for Russian Military
The volume of procurement and repairs of weapons of the Russian military will increase in 2024, Sergei Shoigu said at a Ministry board meeting.
"Taking into account additional budget allocations in 2024, the volume of procurement and repairs of weapons and military equipment will also increase. In the current conditions, it is necessary to ensure the advanced supply of weapons, military and special equipment to the troops, as well as to increase the production capabilities of enterprises of the military-industrial complex for the production and repair of the most popular units," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.
Russian Ships Contain NATO Forces in Ocean
Russian ships conducted more than 50 voyages in 2023 as part of measures to contain NATO forces
in the ocean, Shoigu said.
"Russian ships performed combat service tasks to deter NATO naval forces in the ocean. In 2023, more than 50 voyages were completed, over 200,000 nautical miles were covered," Shoigu told a Ministry board meeting.