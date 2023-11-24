https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/bbc-journalists-accused-corporation-of-double-standards-in-covering-gaza-conflict-media-reports-1115196950.html

BBC Journalists Accused Corporation of Double Standards in Covering Gaza Conflict, Media Reports

BBC journalists accused broadcaster of bias and double standards in covering the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Al Jazeera reported citing the company's employees.

The journalists told the BBC the words "massacre" and "atrocity" could only be used in stories about the actions of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which they said made it appear as if the group was the only source of violence in the region.The journalists also believe that Hamas' attack on Israel while "appalling and devastating … does not justify the indiscriminate killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians" and the BBC "cannot be seen to support – or fail to interrogate – the logic that it does".The letter emphasizes that the British company often covers the hardship and loss of Israeli families and almost never Palestinian families. At the same time, the journalists recognize that a few private examples of covering Palestinian stories have occurred.The authors of the letter also point out that it is only because of the increased civilian casualties in Palestine that the BBC has begun to systematically focus more on the stories of civilians without simoly making "some strong isolated examples".

