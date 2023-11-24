https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/bidens-poor-handling-of-gaza-crisis-may-cost-him-support-among-democrats-in-2024-1115185870.html

Biden's Poor Handling of Gaza Crisis May Cost Him Support Among Democrats in 2024

Biden's Poor Handling of Gaza Crisis May Cost Him Support Among Democrats in 2024

A recent NBC News poll found that as much as 70% of young voters give the thumbs down to POTUS’ policy pertaining to the current armed standoff between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

US President Joe Biden may face serious political repercussions from the fact that Democrats remain at odds over the POTUS' stance on the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Democratic strategists told an American media outlet.They pointed to growing dismay among younger Democrats and minority voters over the fallout from the Israel-Hamas hostilities, which they argued could hurt Biden's chances in the 2024 presidential election.“How big of a problem is it? If the election were in two weeks, it would be a really big problem. Fortunately, the election is in 11 months. I do think there’s a lot of room for the president and his administration to improve on a lot of these issues, not just the issue of the moment in Israel,” Devine added.Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, for his part admitted that Biden has problems with young people, who do not share “all of his policy objectives”, especially those pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."To Hamas’s members, every ceasefire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again,” Biden argued.Meanwhile, an NBC News poll conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies has revealed that about 70% of voters aged 18 to 34 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the IDF-Hamas armed standoff.

