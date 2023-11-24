International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/bidens-poor-handling-of-gaza-crisis-may-cost-him-support-among-democrats-in-2024-1115185870.html
Biden's Poor Handling of Gaza Crisis May Cost Him Support Among Democrats in 2024
Biden's Poor Handling of Gaza Crisis May Cost Him Support Among Democrats in 2024
A recent NBC News poll found that as much as 70% of young voters give the thumbs down to POTUS’ policy pertaining to the current armed standoff between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
2023-11-24T12:21+0000
2023-11-24T12:21+0000
world
israel
palestine
gaza strip
us
joe biden
palestine-israel conflict
bombardment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185146_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_28047a36e39d09e2760cb14c01f1b30a.jpg
US President Joe Biden may face serious political repercussions from the fact that Democrats remain at odds over the POTUS' stance on the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Democratic strategists told an American media outlet.They pointed to growing dismay among younger Democrats and minority voters over the fallout from the Israel-Hamas hostilities, which they argued could hurt Biden's chances in the 2024 presidential election.“How big of a problem is it? If the election were in two weeks, it would be a really big problem. Fortunately, the election is in 11 months. I do think there’s a lot of room for the president and his administration to improve on a lot of these issues, not just the issue of the moment in Israel,” Devine added.Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, for his part admitted that Biden has problems with young people, who do not share “all of his policy objectives”, especially those pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."To Hamas’s members, every ceasefire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again,” Biden argued.Meanwhile, an NBC News poll conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies has revealed that about 70% of voters aged 18 to 34 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the IDF-Hamas armed standoff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/us-democratic-senators-urge-biden-to-press-israel-on-need-for-aid-to-gaza---letter-1115084933.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/israel-would-prefer-dead-hostages-to-gaza-ceasefire--scott-ritter-1115145227.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115185146_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1dff93f1c151d90083847639efad58d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armed conflict between israel and palestine, us president joe biden's handling of hamas-israel war, 2024 us presidential election
armed conflict between israel and palestine, us president joe biden's handling of hamas-israel war, 2024 us presidential election

Biden's Poor Handling of Gaza Crisis May Cost Him Support Among Democrats in 2024

12:21 GMT 24.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIBPeople retrieve personal effects from a bombed-out building following an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 11, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas rage on.
People retrieve personal effects from a bombed-out building following an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 11, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas rage on. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIB
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to a recent poll conducted by NBC News, a significant 70% of young voters express their disapproval over the POTUS' policy concerning the ongoing armed standoff between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
US President Joe Biden may face serious political repercussions from the fact that Democrats remain at odds over the POTUS' stance on the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Democratic strategists told an American media outlet.
They pointed to growing dismay among younger Democrats and minority voters over the fallout from the Israel-Hamas hostilities, which they argued could hurt Biden's chances in the 2024 presidential election.
Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
World
US Democratic Senators Urge Biden to Press Israel on Need for Gaza Aid - Letter
20 November, 23:06 GMT
Longtime Democratic strategist Tad Devine said called the situation a “real issue” because he said an important part of the base of Biden’s support is “upset substantively” due to the current events in Israel and the Middle East.
“How big of a problem is it? If the election were in two weeks, it would be a really big problem. Fortunately, the election is in 11 months. I do think there’s a lot of room for the president and his administration to improve on a lot of these issues, not just the issue of the moment in Israel,” Devine added.

He was echoed by Bob Borosage, a leading progressive activist and co-director of Campaign for America’s Future, who told the US news outlet that if Israel continues bombing Gaza, it would lead to an “outcry here” and growing divisions in the Democratic Party.

Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, for his part admitted that Biden has problems with young people, who do not share “all of his policy objectives”, especially those pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The West apparently referred to the 46th US president’s op-ed in the Washington Post published on November 18, in which he refused to call for a truce between Hamas and the Israel Defense Force (IDF), insisting that “as long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace.”

In this image taken from a video released by the Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, an Israeli soldier holds a weapon in Gaza City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Analysis
Israel Would Prefer Dead Hostages to Gaza Ceasefire — Scott Ritter
22 November, 19:34 GMT
"To Hamas’s members, every ceasefire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again,” Biden argued.
Meanwhile, an NBC News poll conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies has revealed that about 70% of voters aged 18 to 34 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the IDF-Hamas armed standoff.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала