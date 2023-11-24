https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/canadas-border-agency-says-us-canada-border-crossing-reopened-after-car-explosion-1115178426.html

Canada's Border Agency Says US-Canada Border Crossing Reopened After Car Explosion

The Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday that the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the US and Canada has reopened following an explosion of a vehicle.

The Buffalo Sector of the US Customs and Border Protection also said on X that the border crossing resumed operations at 6:30 p.m. local time (23:30 GMT) on Thursday. A vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the US on Wednesday, leaving two people dead.New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the incident at the border was not an act of terrorism. FBI Buffalo later said it had concluded its investigation into the explosion and turned over the case to local police as a traffic investigation since no explosives had been found and no terrorism nexus had been identified. The Daily Mail reported Thursday that the incident had involved a $300,000 Bentley Flying Spur driven by a New York businessman.

