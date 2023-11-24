LIVE UPDATES: IDF-Hamas Ceasefire to Take Effect as Israeli Defense Minister Vows More Fighting

On Friday, a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas begins, a deal brokered by Qatar. The truce calls for Hamas to release 50 hostages from Gaza over four days, while Israel releases 150 Palestinian prisoners over the same period.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has since vowed to continue fighting Hamas "forcefully" after the ceasefire, adding that he expects at least two more months of hostilities.
In a separate development, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said on Thursday that he had witnessed "the unspeakable suffering of the people" in Gaza, as he reiterated his call for a "long-standing humanitarian ceasefire" in the enclave.
