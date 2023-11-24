International
The current escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict has been underway since October 7, which saw a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state, staged by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing after an Israeli strike on north Gaza on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

LIVE UPDATES: IDF-Hamas Ceasefire to Take Effect as Israeli Defense Minister Vows More Fighting

04:51 GMT 24.11.2023 (Updated: 05:01 GMT 24.11.2023)
Being updated
The current escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been underway since October 7, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip. Israel retaliates by launching indiscriminate attacks on the Palestinian territory.
On Friday, a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas begins, a deal brokered by Qatar. The truce calls for Hamas to release 50 hostages from Gaza over four days, while Israel releases 150 Palestinian prisoners over the same period.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has since vowed to continue fighting Hamas "forcefully" after the ceasefire, adding that he expects at least two more months of hostilities.
In a separate development, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said on Thursday that he had witnessed "the unspeakable suffering of the people" in Gaza, as he reiterated his call for a "long-standing humanitarian ceasefire" in the enclave.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
04:52 GMT 24.11.2023
Foreign Ministers of Iran, Qatar Discuss Palestinian Crisis, Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports
The top diplomats of Iran and Qatar, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a meeting in Doha to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, IRNA reported.
The Iranian foreign minister, who is on a Middle East tour, arrived in Qatar from Lebanon on Thursday. In the Lebanese capital, the minister said, he held meetings with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Shiite movement Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and a number of leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.
04:52 GMT 24.11.2023
Some 150 Trucks Carrying Humanitarian Aid Enter Gaza Daily - Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip receives the necessary humanitarian assistance as about 150 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the enclave daily.
"About 150 trucks [with humanitarian aid] now enter, and soon it [the number of trucks] will increase to 200 or even more. There is food, medicine and water," Netanyahu told a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
During the meeting, Netanyahu showed his counterparts a film about the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, which was prepared by the Israeli military. Netanyahu also told the meeting that the security of Gazans and minimizing their deaths were among the main goals of Israel.
