LIVE UPDATES: IDF-Hamas Ceasefire to Take Effect as Israeli Defense Minister Vows More Fighting

Foreign Ministers of Iran, Qatar Discuss Palestinian Crisis, Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports

The top diplomats of Iran and Qatar, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a meeting in Doha to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, IRNA reported.

The Iranian foreign minister, who is on a Middle East tour, arrived in Qatar from Lebanon on Thursday. In the Lebanese capital, the minister said, he held meetings with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Shiite movement Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and a number of leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.