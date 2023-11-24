https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/first-group-of-hostages-released-from-gaza-enter-israel-1115194508.html
First Group of Hostages Released From Gaza Enter Israel
First Group of Hostages Released From Gaza Enter Israel
The first group of 13 hostages freed by Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israel on Friday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing sources.
2023-11-24T18:05+0000
2023-11-24T18:05+0000
2023-11-24T18:05+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
hamas
gaza
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
humanitarian disaster
humanitarian catastrophe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115194662_0:228:3072:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_c3de965f03f660784638f3489d3f6ec8.jpg
The hostages entered Israel via the Kerem Shalom border crossing from Egypt.In turn, buses carrying former Palestinian prisoners arrive from an Israeli prison in the West Bank settlement of Beituniya, Al-Aqsa TV broadcaster reported.Earlier in the day, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of the truce deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday confirmed the release of 24 hostages from the Gaza Strip.The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ex-cia-analyst-us-responsible-for-gaza-genocide-by-empowering-netanyahu--1115100230.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-says-masks-are-off-after-us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-on-israel-palestine-ceasefire-1114294854.html
israel
gaza strip
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115194662_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2ef07ac30d5dff7a3b2b598a92a5a7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian pause, ceasefire agreement, truce deal, israeli hostages, hostage exchange, hostage release, hostage-for-prisoner swap, prisoner swap, pow, cessation of hostilities, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
humanitarian pause, ceasefire agreement, truce deal, israeli hostages, hostage exchange, hostage release, hostage-for-prisoner swap, prisoner swap, pow, cessation of hostilities, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
First Group of Hostages Released From Gaza Enter Israel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first group of 13 hostages freed by Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israel on Friday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing sources.
The hostages entered Israel via the Kerem Shalom border crossing from Egypt.
In turn, buses carrying former Palestinian prisoners arrive from an Israeli prison in the West Bank settlement of Beituniya, Al-Aqsa TV broadcaster reported.
Earlier in the day, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of the truce deal
, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.
"We also confirm the release of 39 women and children held in Israeli prisons, as part of the implementation of the commitments of the first day of the agreement," the spokesman wrote on X.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday confirmed the release of 24 hostages from the Gaza Strip.
“We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages. We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties,” the ICRC wrote on X.
The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.