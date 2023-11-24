https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/first-group-of-hostages-released-from-gaza-enter-israel-1115194508.html

First Group of Hostages Released From Gaza Enter Israel

First Group of Hostages Released From Gaza Enter Israel

The first group of 13 hostages freed by Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israel on Friday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing sources.

The hostages entered Israel via the Kerem Shalom border crossing from Egypt.In turn, buses carrying former Palestinian prisoners arrive from an Israeli prison in the West Bank settlement of Beituniya, Al-Aqsa TV broadcaster reported.Earlier in the day, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of the truce deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday confirmed the release of 24 hostages from the Gaza Strip.The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

