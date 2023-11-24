https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/north-korea-says-satellite-launch-marked-new-era-of-space-power--1115181685.html
North Korea Says Satellite Launch Marked 'New Era of Space Power'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised the successful launch of his country's domestic spy satellite, saying that it marked "a new era of a space power" coming to North Korea, the state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
"He [Kim] said that our new-type carrier rocket, which was named Chollima shining in the history of the Korean revolution as a symbol of heroic pioneering and rapid development, rose up, foretelling a new era of a space power coming to the DPRK [North Korea]," the news agency reported. Kim made the statement on Thursday, when he and his daughter visited the North Korean National Aerospace Technology Administration to congratulate scientists and technicians engaged in the development and launch of the satellite, KCNA reported. The North Korean leader also noted that the satellite launch had contributed to modernizing the country's armed forces and its security goals. On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time." Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised the successful launch of his country's domestic spy satellite, saying that it marked "a new era of a space power" coming to North Korea, the state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
"He [Kim] said that our new-type carrier rocket, which was named Chollima shining in the history of the Korean revolution as a symbol of heroic pioneering and rapid development, rose up, foretelling a new era of a space power coming to the DPRK [North Korea]," the news agency reported.
Kim made the statement on Thursday, when he and his daughter visited the North Korean National Aerospace Technology Administration to congratulate scientists and technicians engaged in the development and launch of the satellite, KCNA reported. The North Korean leader also noted that the satellite launch had contributed to modernizing the country's armed forces and its security goals.
"He highly appreciated that the eye-opening event of deploying the reconnaissance satellite constantly grasping the military intention and moves of the hostile forces with our space guard and powerful sighting telescope is the precious victory brought by the independent resolution of the WPK [the ruling Workers' Party of Korea] and DPRK government, and the ardent patriotic spirit and strong practical ability of the space scientists who absolutely support and uphold the Party's plan," the state-run news agency reported.
On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time." Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.