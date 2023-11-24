https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/serbia-expects-10-airbus-h145-helicopters-by-fall-2024---president-vucic-1115179304.html

Serbia Expects 10 Airbus H145 Helicopters by Fall 2024 - President Vucic

Serbia's authorities expect ten Airbus H145 helicopters to be supplied to the country by September 2024, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian head of state on Thursday inspected 11 Mi-35P helicopters purchased in Cyprus at the Batajnica military air base near Belgrade, as well as two Spanish CASA C-295 transport aircraft and H145 helicopters received earlier. Serbia has already acquired nine H145s in 2020 – four for the police and five for the Armed Forces. The Serbian leader also said on Thursday that Belgrade had acquired 22 radar stations, “something it has not done since the time of Yugoslavia.”

