EU Mulls Creating Mechanism to Prevail Over US in Arms Sales - Report

Earlier this month, the CEOs of the largest European defense companies – Saab and Airbus – called on the governments of EU members to cut dependence on the US-made weapons.

The European Commission is considering creating a new mechanism to simplify the process of selling arms. The move seeks to overtake the Pentagon in this regard, according to a consultation paper seen by Politico.The US media outlet recalled that while EU governments significantly increased military spending amid the Ukraine conflict, the hefty arms deals have often gone to US defense contractors at the expense of European companies.In light of this, the European Commission is seeking to copy the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) scheme, which allows the governments to buy directly from Washington without going through defense companies. Under the scheme, the governments can accelerate deliveries of equipment by drawing on US Department of Defense stocks.This comes after Breton told a French newspaper earlier that he was "fighting for [European countries] to buy European."In a separate development this week, the chief executives of the largest European defense companies Airbus and Saab — Guillaume Faury and Micael Johansson, respectively – urged EU governments to be less reliant on US weapons.Earlier in November, the Pentagon approved the sale of M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks to Romania in a deal worth a whopping $2.5 billion. The sale followed the Biden administration announcing plans to sell over $1.5 billion worth of missiles to European countries through the FMS scheme.

