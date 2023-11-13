https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/france-halting-free-arm-transfers-to-ukraine-is-sign-of-europes-exhaustion-1114929350.html

France Halting Free Arm Transfers to Ukraine is Sign of Europe's Exhaustion

France will stop providing Ukraine with arms from its arsenals, so Kiev has started buying new weapons from French companies using money from a special fund, as per French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

Paris has allocated €200 million to a fund designed to finance Ukraine's direct purchases from French arms manufacturers. French Minister of Armed Forces Lecornu announced on Sunday, that France would no longer transfer weapons from its arsenals, encouraging Kiev to buy them. To date, France's military aid to Kiev has totaled €3.2 billion, according to a parliamentary report for the French Assemblee Nationale's Defense and Armed Forces Committee.In an exclusive interview with Franceinfo on September 29 Lecornu explained that Paris managed to get rid of plenty of old weapons by transferring them to Ukraine and now Kiev would have to maintain direct business ties with French arm-makers. What's behind the move?Per Rasmussen, Ukrainians obviously benefitted from French arms supplies especially given the fact that some of those weapons apparently went to black markets. "If you get it for free, why purchase it," he noted.According to the French parliamentary report, the Kiev regime has particularly got 30 Caesar cannons; several dozen of AMX-10 RC armored reconnaissance vehicles and armored personnel carriers (VAB); 15 TRF1 howitzers; nearly a hundred Mistral surface-to-air missiles; two Crotale anti-aircraft missile batteries; around 50 SCALP/Storm Shadow air-surface missiles; Milan anti-tank guided missiles; Zodiac Futura boats, among other weapons.West Has Dug Itself Into a HoleAgainst this backdrop, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that the West would not only sustain the same level of support to Ukraine in the future but would increase it does not hold water, according to Rasmussen.Per Rasmussen, the supply chain issue is a problem too: most of Europe does not get their minerals and other raw materials internally, but get them from external supplies."And so who's the major supplier? Russia," the expert emphasized. "So they have to turn to alternate sources."One of these sources is China, and one needs to bear in mind that the US and its allies currently have tense relations with the People's Republic as well, Rasmussen remarked.To complicate matters further, Western countries have got other contracts as well, he continued. "Now you've got the conflict in the Middle East heating up. And so where do their priorities go? The US seems to be clear that their priority is Israel."The retired lieutenant colonel believes that the only step in the right direction is a profound political change in the West.

