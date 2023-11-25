https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/most-russian-nationals-seeking-evacuation-from-gaza-strip-already-left---moscow-1115204953.html
Most Russian Nationals Seeking Evacuation From Gaza Strip Already Left - Moscow
Most Russian Nationals Seeking Evacuation From Gaza Strip Already Left - Moscow
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas started on Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, as well a daily supply of humanitarian aid and fuel to the Gaza Strip.
2023-11-25T13:40+0000
2023-11-25T13:40+0000
2023-11-25T13:40+0000
world
gaza strip
maria zakharova
russia
moscow
hamas
russian foreign ministry
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100436104_0:0:3197:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_0f65b550f237873a2276885a538c1d74.jpg
The majority of Russian nationals who applied for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip have already left, but dozens others still remain in the enclave and are in touch with the Russian Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday."The absolute majority of those who applied for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip to Russia have left this area and have been evacuated, but at the same time we have established contact with dozens of others who technically were not able to report themselves earlier due to outages of electricity and communications," Zakharova said. Russian evacuations continue to be facilitated by the ministries of foreign affairs and emergency situations, the diplomat added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/first-group-of-hostages-released-from-gaza-enter-israel-1115194508.html
gaza strip
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100436104_405:0:3136:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_737091cd884563e418fef3f883d88506.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hostages, israel, hamas, deal, ceasefire
hostages, israel, hamas, deal, ceasefire
Most Russian Nationals Seeking Evacuation From Gaza Strip Already Left - Moscow
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas started on Friday morning. The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, as well a daily supply of humanitarian aid and fuel to the Gaza Strip.
The majority of Russian nationals who applied for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip have already left, but dozens others still remain in the enclave and are in touch with the Russian Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The absolute majority of those who applied for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip to Russia have left this area and have been evacuated, but at the same time we have established contact with dozens of others who technically were not able to report themselves earlier due to outages of electricity and communications," Zakharova said.
Russian evacuations continue to be facilitated by the ministries of foreign affairs and emergency situations, the diplomat added.
"Due to the declared humanitarian pause, crossing through the Rafah checkpoint is temporarily closed for citizens of all countries," Zakharova also said.