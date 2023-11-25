https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/most-russian-nationals-seeking-evacuation-from-gaza-strip-already-left---moscow-1115204953.html

Most Russian Nationals Seeking Evacuation From Gaza Strip Already Left - Moscow

A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas started on Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, as well a daily supply of humanitarian aid and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

The majority of Russian nationals who applied for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip have already left, but dozens others still remain in the enclave and are in touch with the Russian Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday."The absolute majority of those who applied for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip to Russia have left this area and have been evacuated, but at the same time we have established contact with dozens of others who technically were not able to report themselves earlier due to outages of electricity and communications," Zakharova said. Russian evacuations continue to be facilitated by the ministries of foreign affairs and emergency situations, the diplomat added.

