Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on posthumously awarding the Order of Courage to Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, who died from wounds he received in the Ukrainian shelling, according to a document released on Saturday.
"For the courage and bravery shown while performing professional duty, to award the Order of Courage to Boris Bakhtiyarovich Maksudov, a correspondent of the information channel Rossiya 24 … (posthumously)," the decree read. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces had hit a group of Russian reporters, who were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements, with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporizhzhia Region, adding that Maksudov had been injured. The next day, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said that Maksudov had died of the received injuries. Boris Maksudov worked for the Rossiya 24 TV channel for the last several years, covering events from hot spots. He was reporting from the Zaporizhzhia Region for the last month. On November 18, Maksudov celebrated his 38th birthday.
Putin Posthumously Awards Reporter Killed in Ukraine With Order of Courage – Kremlin

08:08 GMT 25.11.2023
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on posthumously awarding the Order of Courage to Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, who died from wounds he received in the Ukrainian shelling, according to a document released on Saturday.
"For the courage and bravery shown while performing professional duty, to award the Order of Courage to Boris Bakhtiyarovich Maksudov, a correspondent of the information channel Rossiya 24 … (posthumously)," the decree read.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces had hit a group of Russian reporters, who were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements, with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporizhzhia Region, adding that Maksudov had been injured. The next day, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said that Maksudov had died of the received injuries.
Boris Maksudov worked for the Rossiya 24 TV channel for the last several years, covering events from hot spots. He was reporting from the Zaporizhzhia Region for the last month. On November 18, Maksudov celebrated his 38th birthday.
