https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/putin-posthumously-awards-reporter-killed-in-ukraine-with-order-of-courage--kremlin-1115200658.html
Putin Posthumously Awards Reporter Killed in Ukraine With Order of Courage – Kremlin
Putin Posthumously Awards Reporter Killed in Ukraine With Order of Courage – Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on posthumously awarding the Order of Courage to Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, who died from wounds he received in the Ukrainian shelling, according to a document released on Saturday.
2023-11-25T08:08+0000
2023-11-25T08:08+0000
2023-11-25T08:08+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115200470_0:0:3252:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_0e005af2b43f73975a2537b9c37dc6f1.jpg
"For the courage and bravery shown while performing professional duty, to award the Order of Courage to Boris Bakhtiyarovich Maksudov, a correspondent of the information channel Rossiya 24 … (posthumously)," the decree read. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces had hit a group of Russian reporters, who were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements, with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporizhzhia Region, adding that Maksudov had been injured. The next day, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said that Maksudov had died of the received injuries. Boris Maksudov worked for the Rossiya 24 TV channel for the last several years, covering events from hot spots. He was reporting from the Zaporizhzhia Region for the last month. On November 18, Maksudov celebrated his 38th birthday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/russian-reporter-injured-in-ukrainian-attack-on-wednesday-dies-1115157573.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115200470_236:0:2967:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb5e887870c30358a800e370cdb154c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin has signed a decree on posthumously awarding the order of courage to boris maksudov, a correspondent for the rossiya 24 tv channel, who died from wounds he received in the ukrainian shelling, according to a document released on saturday.
russian president vladimir putin has signed a decree on posthumously awarding the order of courage to boris maksudov, a correspondent for the rossiya 24 tv channel, who died from wounds he received in the ukrainian shelling, according to a document released on saturday.
Putin Posthumously Awards Reporter Killed in Ukraine With Order of Courage – Kremlin
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on posthumously awarding the Order of Courage to Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, who died from wounds he received in the Ukrainian shelling, according to a document released on Saturday.
"For the courage and bravery shown while performing professional duty, to award the Order of Courage to Boris Bakhtiyarovich Maksudov, a correspondent of the information channel Rossiya 24 … (posthumously)," the decree read.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces had hit a group of Russian reporters, who were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements, with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporizhzhia Region, adding that Maksudov had been injured. The next day, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said that Maksudov had died of the received injuries.
Boris Maksudov worked for the Rossiya 24 TV channel for the last several years, covering events from hot spots. He was reporting from the Zaporizhzhia Region for the last month. On November 18, Maksudov celebrated his 38th birthday.