https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/russian-reporter-injured-in-ukrainian-attack-on-wednesday-dies-1115157573.html

Russian Reporter Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Wednesday Dies

Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, has died after receiving shrapnel wounds as a result of a Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye region, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said on Thursday.

"Tragic news has just arrived: our colleague died on the road to Dzhankoi, at 6 a.m. [03:00 GMT] Boris Maksudov died from his injuries, the guys fought for his life, he was seriously injured yesterday," Solovyov said.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces hit a group of Russian reporters with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporozhye region, adding that Maksudov as injured. The reporters were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements in the region. Boris Maksudov has worked in Crimea for a long time, reporting on life in the republic after the peninsula's reunification with Russia in 2014.

