Russian Reporter Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Wednesday Dies
Russian Reporter Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Wednesday Dies
Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, has died after receiving shrapnel wounds as a result of a Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye region, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said on Thursday.
"Tragic news has just arrived: our colleague died on the road to Dzhankoi, at 6 a.m. [03:00 GMT] Boris Maksudov died from his injuries, the guys fought for his life, he was seriously injured yesterday," Solovyov said.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces hit a group of Russian reporters with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporozhye region, adding that Maksudov as injured. The reporters were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements in the region. Boris Maksudov has worked in Crimea for a long time, reporting on life in the republic after the peninsula's reunification with Russia in 2014.
07:19 GMT 23.11.2023 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 23.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, has died after receiving shrapnel wounds as a result of a Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye region, Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov said on Thursday.
"Tragic news has just arrived: our colleague died on the road to Dzhankoi, at 6 a.m. [03:00 GMT] Boris Maksudov died from his injuries, the guys fought for his life, he was seriously injured yesterday," Solovyov said.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian armed forces hit a group of Russian reporters with drones filled with fragmentation shells in the Zaporozhye region, adding that Maksudov as injured.
The reporters were covering Ukrainian attacks targeting settlements in the region.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit loads ammunition for a DShK machine gun on the back a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Yesterday, 12:22 GMT
Boris Maksudov has worked in Crimea for a long time, reporting on life in the republic after the peninsula's reunification with Russia in 2014.
