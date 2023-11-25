https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/watch-russian-su-30sm-and-su-24m-obliterate-ukrainian-unmanned-boats-in-black-sea-1115202426.html
Watch Russian Su-30SM and Su-24M Obliterate Ukrainian Unmanned Boats in Black Sea
Russian naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed Ukrainian crewless ships near the Crimean coastline.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM and Sukhoi Su-24M patrol the waters off the coast of Crimea and destroy Ukrainian unmanned boats.The Department for Information Support of the Black Sea Fleet specified that the Su-30SM and Su-24M crews’ mission is to identify and destroy Ukraine’s unmanned and high-speed landing boats.Besides, the Su-30SM multifunctional jets are highly effective against drones, used by the enemy in attempts to attack the infrastructure of the peninsula. Navy pilots have shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea, the department added.
The Department for Information Support of the Black Sea Fleet specified that the Su-30SM and Su-24M crews’ mission is to identify and destroy Ukraine’s unmanned and high-speed landing boats.
“Detected high-speed surface targets, [namely] fighter jets and front-line bombers belonging to the duty force are struck by aircraft guns or aerial bombs,” the report said.
Besides, the Su-30SM multifunctional jets are highly effective against drones, used by the enemy in attempts to attack the infrastructure of the peninsula. Navy pilots have shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea, the department added.