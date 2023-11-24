International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/watch-russias-ka-29--mi-8-choppers-unleash-firepower-near-crimean-coast-1115182061.html
Watch Russia's Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Unleash Firepower Near Crimean Coast
Watch Russia's Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Unleash Firepower Near Crimean Coast
The Black Sea Fleet's Russian helicopters diligently patrol the Crimean coastal waters daily. In conjunction with warships and coastal observation posts, the pilots remain vigilant, keeping a watchful eye out for any unmanned watercraft or speedboats belonging to the Ukrainian forces.
2023-11-24T11:29+0000
2023-11-24T11:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ka-29 helicopter
mi-8
video
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
ukrainian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115182728_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f54be4db747b0a253918f2946f75064c.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Ka-29 and Mi-8 assault and transport choppers launching strikes at targets in the waters of the Crimean Peninsula.Russia's aviation has been relentlessly decimating Ukrainian military equipment on a daily basis. Furthermore, helicopter crews are honing their skills in combat flights, effectively annihilating small sea targets.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Watch Russian Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Launch Strikes Near Crimean Coast
Watch Russian Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Launch Strikes Near Crimean Coast
2023-11-24T11:29+0000
true
PT2M07S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115182728_0:0:961:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f03963d38619efe198cc29f692d59eed.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian helicopters, russian choppers, ka-29, mi-8, russian aviation, assault helicopters, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
russian helicopters, russian choppers, ka-29, mi-8, russian aviation, assault helicopters, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort

Watch Russia's Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Unleash Firepower Near Crimean Coast

11:29 GMT 24.11.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Black Sea Fleet's Russian helicopters diligently patrol the Crimean coastal waters daily. In conjunction with warships and coastal observation posts, the pilots remain vigilant, keeping a watchful eye out for any unmanned watercraft or speedboats belonging to the Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Ka-29 and Mi-8 assault and transport choppers launching strikes at targets in the waters of the Crimean Peninsula.
Russia's aviation has been relentlessly decimating Ukrainian military equipment on a daily basis. Furthermore, helicopter crews are honing their skills in combat flights, effectively annihilating small sea targets.

"Our onboard armament enables us to fulfill these tasks. A combat mission always requires ingenuity, so I wouldn't say that any idiosyncrasies of piloting are present; we have been trained and equipped for this purpose, so we are simply doing our job... Flying over the sea is always challenging, which is precisely why we are naval aviators. It is our duty to traverse the skies above the ocean," remarked one of the pilots.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала