https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/watch-russias-ka-29--mi-8-choppers-unleash-firepower-near-crimean-coast-1115182061.html
Watch Russia's Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Unleash Firepower Near Crimean Coast
The Black Sea Fleet's Russian helicopters diligently patrol the Crimean coastal waters daily. In conjunction with warships and coastal observation posts, the pilots remain vigilant, keeping a watchful eye out for any unmanned watercraft or speedboats belonging to the Ukrainian forces.
2023-11-24T11:29+0000
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Ka-29 and Mi-8 assault and transport choppers launching strikes at targets in the waters of the Crimean Peninsula.Russia's aviation has been relentlessly decimating Ukrainian military equipment on a daily basis. Furthermore, helicopter crews are honing their skills in combat flights, effectively annihilating small sea targets.
