https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/german-troops-would-only-last-two-days-in-battle-due-to-ukraine-military-supplies-1115219337.html

German Troops Would 'Only Last Two Days in Battle' Due to Ukraine Military Supplies

German Troops Would 'Only Last Two Days in Battle' Due to Ukraine Military Supplies

The battle readiness of the German Armed Forces has been severely weakened by shortages caused by continued supplies of hardware and ammo to Kiev, German MP from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Johann Wadephul said.

2023-11-26T15:58+0000

2023-11-26T15:58+0000

2023-11-26T16:00+0000

germany

bundeswehr

ammunition

military equipment

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100149031_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0b9e13e8c728cd4e155ba7a5b5e2b3.jpg

The battle readiness of the German Armed Forces has been severely weakened by shortages caused by continued supplies of hardware and ammo to Kiev, German MP from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Johann Wadephul has told DPA.The politician argued that the process of improving the Bundeswehr’s combat capability is slow and blamed the country’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for this state of affairs."Even when it comes to replacement procurement, the Bundeswehr is actually making a loss. As correct as the donations to Ukraine are in terms of material and ammunition, in the current security situation, it is unacceptable that there is no compensation," Wadephul said.He also insisted that introducing compulsory military service in Germany is necessary, saying: "We will not be able to ensure effective national defense without the necessary personnel."Ukraine received large quantities of weapons and munitions from Germany and other NATO states since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/uber-alles-germany-to-choose-lifeline-for-its-embattled-economy-over-ukraine-aid-1115159618.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german military aid to ukraine, germany military power