https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/uber-alles-germany-to-choose-lifeline-for-its-embattled-economy-over-ukraine-aid-1115159618.html

Uber Alles? Germany to Choose Lifeline for Its Embattled Economy Over Ukraine Aid

Uber Alles? Germany to Choose Lifeline for Its Embattled Economy Over Ukraine Aid

Berlin is facing a tough choice between financial support for German businesses and continuing to prop up Ukraine.

2023-11-23T11:52+0000

2023-11-23T11:52+0000

2023-11-23T11:52+0000

world

germany

ukraine

russia

nato

proxy war

olaf scholz

european union (eu)

recession

economic recession

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104828/39/1048283900_0:140:5135:3028_1920x0_80_0_0_294a3ec01bcba973009d6f4f68239884.jpg

Berlin is facing a tough choice between financial support for German businesses and continuing to waste money on the "failed project" that is NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.As "Ukraine fatigue" percolating throughout the West increasingly pulls the rug from under Kiev’s hopes for continued financial and military assistance being funneled to it, another blow might have been dealt to Europe’s efforts to sustain aid for the regime, the WSJ noted.German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced a freeze on public spending for the rest of the year on Monday. Applicable to almost the entire budget for 2023, the decision was made due to "the need to review the overall budgetary situation for the federal budget," as per a statement from the ministry. The move came in the wake of a bombshell ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court last week.The judicial ruling stated that the €60 billion (over $65 billion) earmarked for the pandemic response cannot be repurposed for other initiatives, like advancing green manufacturing practices or boosting solar energy production. The court said Berlin was bound by the country’s constitutionally enshrined fiscal rules that limit budget deficits to 0.35% of gross domestic product in normal times.The implications of the move are such that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is now facing a dilemma. The increasingly unpopular Scholz Cabinet had been counting on a flood of spending on "green-energy projects and technology," along with multibillion-euro-worth subsidies to construct chip-making plants, the WSJ underscored. Now, Berlin will either have to go ahead with painful budget cuts or raise taxes, or even both. But most importantly, in the short term, Berlin will need to decide whether priority shall be given to boosting Europe’s collective defense, and directing more aid to the Kiev regime, or “cushioning the impact of surging energy prices and inflation on businesses and households,” the outlet said.Nevertheless, Berlin will continue supporting a €50 billion four-year Brussels budget package for Ukraine for next year, according to cited German sources conferring with the bloc’s officials on November 17.Germany has been dealt a more hard-hitting blow than other EU members by backfiring sanctions on Russian gas, oil, and coal imports imposed by the West over the Ukraine crisis. A recent survey of economists by a US-based news website found that Germany, which risks “deindustrialization” amid high energy costs on top of other chronic problems, is unlikely to escape recession until 2024. Energy prices are expected to remain high, and energy-intensive manufacturing is being squeezed out of the country. German funding for Ukraine for 2023 amounts to €5.4 billion, after €2 billion were spent on the regime in 2022. The German government was reportedly gearing up to double its aid for Ukraine next year to €8 billion, yet it remains to be seen how the current fiscal woes will factor into these plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/germany-freezes-spending-as-top-court-blocks-diverting-previously-earmarked-covid-funds-1115126226.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/german-courts-decision-stops-scholz-governments-budget-maneuver-amid-dire-economic-straits-1115074069.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/germany-to-double-military-aid-for-ukraine-to-86bln-in-2024---reports-1114895127.html

germany

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russia, ukraine, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, chancellor olaf scholz, germany's constitutional court verdict, backfiring sanctions, germany deindustrialization, recession