https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/joint-csto-air-defense-system-de-facto-created---shoigu-1115215142.html

Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu

Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu

A joint air defense system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been de facto created, as Russia has bilateral agreements with each of member states, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said

2023-11-26T12:02+0000

2023-11-26T12:02+0000

2023-11-26T12:02+0000

military

russia

csto

air defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114128429_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d3e7ff33f4538a33a8b7780c8a66d0.jpg

"In fact, it [a CSTO air defense system] has been created, created at the bilateral level. We have an agreement and air defense systems with each of the states. This includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and, naturally, Belarus," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. The system is "equipped and working," and there are exercises held to maintain it in combat condition, he said, adding that the system will be created de jure if necessary.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

csto, russia, csto air defense system, russian defense minister shoigu