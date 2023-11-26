International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/joint-csto-air-defense-system-de-facto-created---shoigu-1115215142.html
Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu
Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu
A joint air defense system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been de facto created, as Russia has bilateral agreements with each of member states, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said
2023-11-26T12:02+0000
2023-11-26T12:02+0000
military
russia
csto
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114128429_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d3e7ff33f4538a33a8b7780c8a66d0.jpg
"In fact, it [a CSTO air defense system] has been created, created at the bilateral level. We have an agreement and air defense systems with each of the states. This includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and, naturally, Belarus," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. The system is "equipped and working," and there are exercises held to maintain it in combat condition, he said, adding that the system will be created de jure if necessary.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114128429_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2799c78c780f98136dcc568e3ad3da7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
csto, russia, csto air defense system, russian defense minister shoigu
csto, russia, csto air defense system, russian defense minister shoigu

Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu

12:02 GMT 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / Vladimir VoroninВоеннослужащие во время учений ОДКБ "Нерушимое братство" на полигоне "Эдельвейс" в Иссык-Кульской области в Киргизии
Военнослужащие во время учений ОДКБ Нерушимое братство на полигоне Эдельвейс в Иссык-Кульской области в Киргизии - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / Vladimir Voronin
Subscribe
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - A joint air defense system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been de facto created, as Russia has bilateral agreements with each of member states, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.
"In fact, it [a CSTO air defense system] has been created, created at the bilateral level. We have an agreement and air defense systems with each of the states. This includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and, naturally, Belarus," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
The system is "equipped and working," and there are exercises held to maintain it in combat condition, he said, adding that the system will be created de jure if necessary.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала