Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu
Joint CSTO Air Defense System De Facto Created - Shoigu
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - A joint air defense system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been de facto created, as Russia has bilateral agreements with each of member states, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.
"In fact, it [a CSTO air defense system] has been created, created at the bilateral level. We have an agreement and air defense systems with each of the states. This includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and, naturally, Belarus," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
The system is "equipped and working," and there are exercises held to maintain it in combat condition, he said, adding that the system will be created de jure if necessary.