International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russia-regrets-von-der-leyens-praise-of-ukraines-euromaidan-coup---kremlin-1115214570.html
Russia Regrets Von Der Leyen's Praise of Ukraine's Euromaidan Coup - Kremlin
Russia Regrets Von Der Leyen's Praise of Ukraine's Euromaidan Coup - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow regrets the remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who lauded Ukraine's Euromaidan coup as "10 years of dignity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2023-11-26T10:51+0000
2023-11-26T10:51+0000
world
europe
dmitry peskov
ursula von der leyen
ukraine
russia
moscow
euromaidan
european commission
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105461/66/1054616619_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_332e4576663253940df72ea9c8df0349.jpg
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen remarks regarding the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan. Dmitry Peskov recalled that a decade ago, the Euromaidan, named after a square in the Ukrainian capital where coup chieftains headquartered, resulted in the overthrow of a legitimate Ukrainian government by those promoting ultra right ideas which gradually escalated into "explicitly Nazi" policies. November, 2013, saw a series of protests break out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt a policy aimed at integrating with the European Union. The unrest quickly turned anti-presidential and anti-governmental, with the country's opposition calling for a national revolution. More than a hundred people died in clashes between the Ukrainian security forces and the demonstrators. The protests eventually turned into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/euromaidan-color-revolution-that-brought-ukraine-to-ruin-1115104905.html
ukraine
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105461/66/1054616619_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e3cf56adb67c801acd957ccd3b391be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ec, ukraine, euromaidan, kiev, ursula von der leyen, dmitry peskov, kremlin
russia, ec, ukraine, euromaidan, kiev, ursula von der leyen, dmitry peskov, kremlin

Russia Regrets Von Der Leyen's Praise of Ukraine's Euromaidan Coup - Kremlin

10:51 GMT 26.11.2023
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the mediabankPolice officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.
Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow regrets the remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who lauded Ukraine's Euromaidan coup as "10 years of dignity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen remarks regarding the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan.
"It's regrettable, since, I think, a violent coup has never been perceived as a celebration in the modern European history," Peskov told reporters.
Dmitry Peskov recalled that a decade ago, the Euromaidan, named after a square in the Ukrainian capital where coup chieftains headquartered, resulted in the overthrow of a legitimate Ukrainian government by those promoting ultra right ideas which gradually escalated into "explicitly Nazi" policies.

"Then, it caused the emergence of such a regime in Kiev that turned out to be dangerous for us, which turned out to be dangerous for part of its people, I mean Russians, and unfortunately continues to in the tragedies that we see every day in Ukraine," Peskov added.

November, 2013, saw a series of protests break out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt a policy aimed at integrating with the European Union. The unrest quickly turned anti-presidential and anti-governmental, with the country's opposition calling for a national revolution.
More than a hundred people died in clashes between the Ukrainian security forces and the demonstrators. The protests eventually turned into a coup, leading to the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.
Fire, smoke and protesters on Maidan square in Kiev. February 22, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
Analysis
Euromaidan Ten Years On: Color Revolution That Brought Ukraine to Ruin
21 November, 15:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала