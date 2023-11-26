https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russian-forces-hit-aviation-fuel-ammunition-depots-in-central-ukraine-1115216415.html
Russian Forces Hit Aviation Fuel, Ammunition Depots in Central Ukraine
The Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian military aviation fuel depots in the Poltava region and an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Aviation fuel depots of the Ukrainian armed force were hit in the Poltava region, as well as an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, servicepeople and military equipment in 128 districts," the ministry said in a daily briefing. Ukraine's human losses over the past day totaled 200 in the Donetsk direction, 80 in the South Donetsk direction, 60 in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, 55 in the Kherson direction, 35 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and 20 in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian military aviation fuel depots in the Poltava region and an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Aviation fuel depots of the Ukrainian armed force were hit in the Poltava region, as well as an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, servicepeople and military equipment in 128 districts," the ministry said in a daily briefing.
Ukraine's human losses over the past day totaled 200 in the Donetsk direction, 80 in the South Donetsk direction, 60 in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, 55 in the Kherson direction, 35 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and 20 in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.