International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russian-forces-hit-aviation-fuel-ammunition-depots-in-central-ukraine-1115216415.html
Russian Forces Hit Aviation Fuel, Ammunition Depots in Central Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Aviation Fuel, Ammunition Depots in Central Ukraine
The Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian military aviation fuel depots in the Poltava region and an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-11-26T12:47+0000
2023-11-26T12:47+0000
military
ukraine
russia
airstrike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107673/68/1076736877_0:46:1024:622_1920x0_80_0_0_b3dfc5a4921b90bf8d696376289584c6.jpg
"Aviation fuel depots of the Ukrainian armed force were hit in the Poltava region, as well as an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, servicepeople and military equipment in 128 districts," the ministry said in a daily briefing. Ukraine's human losses over the past day totaled 200 in the Donetsk direction, 80 in the South Donetsk direction, 60 in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, 55 in the Kherson direction, 35 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and 20 in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/no-ammo-no-hope-how-ukraines-shell-shortage-and-manpower-deficit-may-change-conflict-1115190773.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107673/68/1076736877_68:0:956:666_1920x0_80_0_0_de398948a634e98989d034ec424b25ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military operation in ukraine, russian airstrikes in ukraine
russian military operation in ukraine, russian airstrikes in ukraine

Russian Forces Hit Aviation Fuel, Ammunition Depots in Central Ukraine

12:47 GMT 26.11.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Su-34Su-34
Su-34 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Su-34
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian military aviation fuel depots in the Poltava region and an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Aviation fuel depots of the Ukrainian armed force were hit in the Poltava region, as well as an aviation ammunition arsenal in the Cherkasy region, servicepeople and military equipment in 128 districts," the ministry said in a daily briefing.
Ukraine's human losses over the past day totaled 200 in the Donetsk direction, 80 in the South Donetsk direction, 60 in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, 55 in the Kherson direction, 35 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and 20 in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
A Ukrainian artilleryman checks his mobile phone next to shells and the cases of propellant charges as he gets a rest at a position near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk region on June 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
Analysis
No Ammo, No Hope: How Ukraine's Shell Shortage and Manpower Deficit May Change Conflict
24 November, 17:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала