No Ammo, No Hope: How Ukraine's Shell Shortage and Manpower Deficit May Change Conflict

Ukraine has come face-to-face with the hard reality of a deficit of 155-mm caliber shells after the beginning of Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. How long can Ukraine hold on?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained to the Western press that deliveries of 155 mm caliber projectiles from NATO had decreased since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict."They really slowed down," the Ukrainian president said. "It's not like the US said: We don't give Ukraine any. No! It's just that everyone is fighting for [stockpiles] themselves."US publications cite Ukrainian officials as saying that the supply of artillery shells have recently plummeted by "by more than 30%". For their part US defense officials argue that the reduction in ammo deliveries has "absolutely nothing to do with what's happening in Gaza."Matviychuk explained that presently Russia uses approximately 25,000 to 50,000 shells of various calibers per day. The Ukrainians now respond with just 7,000-11,000 shells, per the expert. Instead, they have focused more on terrorist activities, they shoot at civilians. The retired colonel noted that while the Ukrainian military is still intensively shelling the residential areas of Donbass, their activity at the front has been steadily diminishing.Is the US Going to Continue Bankrolling the Proxy War in Ukraine?To complicate matters further, the Ukrainian funds previously allocated by Washington with congressional approval is already running relatively low. The latest US military aid package of $100 million, announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his recent visit to Kiev has come from the existing pot. Meanwhile, Republican congressmen are opposing a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by US President Joe Biden. The debate is continuing, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warned the press that the Republican base would be "furious" if the House greenlights billions in aid for Kiev amid the domestic border security crisis. Per the recent polls, 59% of GOP respondents say the government is spending too much on Ukraine.Will Europe Supply More Ammo to Kiev?Last week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admitted that the EU is unlikely to hit its one-year target of sending a million artillery shells to Ukraine by next March. Meanwhile, the crux of the matter is that Ukraine has been burning through ammo faster than the US and its NATO allies could produce it."Now the warehouses are empty or there is a legal minimum that a particular state cannot give you. And this is not enough," Zelensky told the press last week in Kiev.According to Matviychuk, the drying-up of the EU military's stockpiles is only part of the problem: the Europeans have doubts about pouring more ammo and money into Ukraine."Now in the Netherlands, the new prime minister, who won the elections, has questioned the feasibility of supplying equipment and weapons [to Ukraine]," the expert said. "I think Europe itself is stuck in a rather interesting situation. There is no gas, or gas is very expensive, the economy has begun to crumble. Germans began to see the light, especially the eastern ones, that it appears that the Americans had simply deceived them. So, I think that as this conflict drags on, Europe will begin to distance itself from it, because charity begins at home. They need to solve their own problems, not the problems of Ukraine," he said.Similarly, Matviychuk doubts that Europe would focus its economy on producing shells and military equipment in the near future to meet Kiev's needs. Under these circumstances, Matviychuk believes that Russia has to wait. He is expecting some kind of a breakthrough, possible Ukraine's withdrawal from positions, or, probably, even peace talks initiated by Kiev.

