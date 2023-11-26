https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/source-of-egyptian-artifacts-found-in-scotland-seven-decades-ago-finally-revealed-1115211119.html

Source of Egyptian Artifacts Found in Scotland Seven Decades Ago Finally Revealed

Researchers believe they have discovered how ancient Egyptian artifacts first unearthed by a Scottish schoolboy 71 years ago, in the 1950s, ended up there.

The first discovery at the Melville House was made by a schoolboy in 1952 who was digging in the yard for potatoes as a form of punishment. It was an Egyptian statue carved out of red sandstone. Another artifact, a bronze statuette of the Apis bull was unearthed in 1966. But in 19824, a group of boys found an Egyptian bronze figurine in the yard and brought it to a museum leading to an excavation that unearthed more artifacts, bringing the total to 18.Among them are part of a statuette of the Egyptian Goddess Isis suckling her son Horus and a ceramic plaque with the eye of Horus.Scientists were able to date the artifacts from 1069 B.C. to 30 B.C. but how they ended up in Scotland and buried in the yard remained a mystery.At least part of that mystery has been solved, researchers say.Researchers believe the artifacts came to the yard while it was still in the Melville family. They believe that Alexander Leslie-Melville, Lord Balgonie, who was the son of David-Leslie Melville, the 7th Earl of Melville (and the 8th Earl of Leven) and the heir to the Melville House, likely brought the artifacts there, after he visited Egypt in 1856, a year before his death from tuberculosis.During that time period, it was common for artifacts to be sold to foreigners traveling in Egypt.Researchers believe family members may have forgotten about them after moving the objects to an outbuilding, which was later demolished.The objects remain the only Egyptian artifacts to be officially found and identified in Scotland.

