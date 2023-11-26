https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/us-senate-to-begin-consideration-of-bidens-funding-request-on-december-4---schumer-1115222129.html

US Senate to Begin Consideration of Biden’s Funding Request on December 4 - Schumer

In late October, the Biden administration submitted to Congress a $106 billion request to provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and some other countries.

"That’s why I intend to bring the President’s national security supplemental package to the floor as soon as the week of December 4th," Schumer said in a statement, adding that the consideration and adoption of the bill is "one of the most important tasks" that must be addressed by the Congress. In late October, the Biden administration submitted to Congress a $106 billion request to provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and some other countries. The amount includes, in particular, around $61.4 billion for Ukraine and another $14.3 billion for Israel. The US House of Representatives passed a standalone Israel aid package in order to consider Ukraine aid separately, but Schumer and US President Joe Biden have rejected the legislation.Thus far, the US has spent more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, though the support from American voters on the issue continues to decline. And as Biden urges Congress to spend billions on assistance to other countries, the US is experiencing increasing food insecurity amid rising inflation.

