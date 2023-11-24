https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/americans-face-mounting-food-insecurity-amid-rising-inflation-and-soaring-prices-1115195199.html

Americans Face Mounting Food Insecurity Amid Rising Inflation and Soaring Prices

Americans Face Mounting Food Insecurity Amid Rising Inflation and Soaring Prices

Despite the ever-increasing need and demand in the US, donations to food banks have unfortunately experienced a decline. This can be attributed to the challenging financial situation faced by many Americans, who find themselves less able to donate due to inflation and skyrocketing food and grocery prices.

2023-11-24T18:57+0000

2023-11-24T18:57+0000

2023-11-24T18:57+0000

us

americas

bidenomics

wisconsin

milwaukee

oregon

us department of agriculture (usda)

food banks

food banks

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097331270_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_93572d068861e901b4b2bafccb8bc802.jpg

Food banks have found themselves amid a rock and a hard place as donations are plummeting amid surging demand, Axios reports, citing data from consumer surveys and analyses on food insecurity and grocery shopping behavior.Divert Inc., an impact technology company, has found that inflation and mounting grocery prices are preventing Americans from making donations during this holiday season. Typically, holidays are the time when American consumers are more likely to assist those in need."Only 25% of respondents said they are more likely to donate during this year's holiday season compared to years past. Those who are donating less to food banks this season cite increasing food and grocery costs as the number one reason driving their decision," the company's report reads.The tech company also revealed that the current economic climate in the US prompted 72% of Americans to change their grocery shopping habits. Fifty-one percent of respondents said that grocery prices are forcing them to cut costs in other areas. What's more, 25% of consumers expressed anxiety about their ability to afford food in the next three to six months. Thirty percent said that they are now buying less "fresh food like produce" as prices bite.According to Divert, 85% of respondents believe that food insecurity countrywide has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, 63% suggest that the US is far more food insecure than the latest United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data indicates.Per USDA, food insecurity started climbing in 2022 for the first time in more than a decade with 44 million people living in food insecure households last year, which constitutes a 31% increase since 2021. Out of this number, thirteen million children were food insecure in 2022 in the US – a 44% spike since the last year.A survey by ParentsTogether Action, a nonprofit family advocacy organization, shows that 7 in 10 lower- and middle-income parents are struggling to afford food ahead of Thanksgiving. Per the US media, it's the first holiday season when people in need are enduring growing pressures without the federal government's pandemic-era food assistance, which was halted in March.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/majority-of-swing-state-voters-unhappy-with-economy-under-biden-as-many-just-getting-by-1115102298.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221102/imf-high-inequality-food-insecurity-may-cause-social-unrest-in-western-hemisphere-1103088446.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/bidenomics-and-bust-us-heading-for-recession-with-sleepy-joe-at-the-wheel-1113880912.html

americas

wisconsin

milwaukee

oregon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us inflation, looming recession, soaring prices, soaring food and grocery prices, us food banks, thanksgiving, bidenomics, spike in food assistance demand in us, americans less capable of donating food, food insecurity in us, united states department of agriculture (usda)