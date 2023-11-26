https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/watch-russias-msta-b-howitzer-crush-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1115212183.html

Watch Russia’s Msta-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

The footage, published by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the Orlan-10 drone being launched to detect positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The footage shows the Orlan-10 drone being launched to detect the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces.The Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the crew of the Russian UAV had detected an ammunition depot and a Ukrainian army command and observation post in the Artemovsk area.According to the statement, after receiving data from air reconnaissance systems, the Russian airborne troops took up a firing position to prepare the Msta-B howitzer for combat work. "As a result of joint actions, the detected targets were destroyed," the Defense Ministry added.

