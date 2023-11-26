https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/watch-russias-msta-b-howitzer-crush-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1115212183.html
Watch Russia’s Msta-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Watch Russia’s Msta-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
The footage, published by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the Orlan-10 drone being launched to detect positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
2023-11-26T07:27+0000
2023-11-26T07:27+0000
2023-11-26T07:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
footage
drone
ammunition depot
howitzer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115212024_35:0:1294:708_1920x0_80_0_0_360ff6639da953b500f80f53d565e7a2.png
The footage shows the Orlan-10 drone being launched to detect the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces.The Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the crew of the Russian UAV had detected an ammunition depot and a Ukrainian army command and observation post in the Artemovsk area.According to the statement, after receiving data from air reconnaissance systems, the Russian airborne troops took up a firing position to prepare the Msta-B howitzer for combat work. "As a result of joint actions, the detected targets were destroyed," the Defense Ministry added.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115212024_192:0:1136:708_1920x0_80_0_0_13b1cc07acb340011c96ec0d25b1766d.png
Сombat work of the reconnaissance aircraft "Orlan-10" and 152-mm howitzers "Msta-B"
Сombat work of the reconnaissance aircraft "Orlan-10" and 152-mm howitzers "Msta-B"
2023-11-26T07:27+0000
true
PT0M41S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian ministry of defense's video of combat work of orlan-10 drone and msta-b howitzer, ukrainian army's ammunition depot, russian special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense's video of combat work of orlan-10 drone and msta-b howitzer, ukrainian army's ammunition depot, russian special operation in ukraine
Watch Russia’s Msta-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the combat work of the Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the 152-mm Msta-B howitzer in the special operation zone.
The footage shows the Orlan-10 drone being launched to detect the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the crew of the Russian UAV had detected an ammunition depot and a Ukrainian army command and observation post in the Artemovsk area.
According to the statement, after receiving data from air reconnaissance systems, the Russian airborne troops took up a firing position to prepare the Msta-B howitzer
for combat work. "As a result of joint actions, the detected targets were destroyed,
" the Defense Ministry added.