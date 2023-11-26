https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/watch-russias-su-25-jets-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-hidden-facilities-1115213754.html

Watch Russia’s Su-25 Jets Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Army's Masked Targets

In the footage, one of the Su-25s is seen lifting off and then launching a missile strike on the UAF’s camouflages fortified field positions in the Donetsk area.

In the footage, one of the Su-25s is seen taking off and then launching a missile strike on the Ukrainian army's camouflaged, fortified field positions in the Donetsk region.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), the missile strikes were carried out in pairs from low altitudes. The MoD added that after the strikes were launched, the Su-25 crews performed a maneuver, released heat traps and returned to their airfield.The Su-25 is a Russian subsonic jet designed to provide close air support to ground forces. NATO military specialists often refer to it as the Frogfoot.

