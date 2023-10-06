https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-helicopter-destroys-ukrainian-unmanned-boat-heading-towards-crimea---mod-1113978533.html
Russian Helicopter Destroys Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Heading Towards Crimea - MoD
"At about 10:45 Moscow time [07:45 GMT] on October 6, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned boat on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. During a patrol by a Ka-29 naval aviation helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, a Ukrainian armed forces drone boat was discovered and destroyed, heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.On October 4, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian aircraft of the Aerospace Forces had thwarted an attempt to infiltrate the Crimea by a Ukrainian forces landing group that was heading for Cape Tarkhany on a fast military boat and three jet skis.
08:54 GMT 06.10.2023 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 06.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A K-29 helicopter of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has detected and destroyed a Ukrainian drone boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, which was heading towards Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
