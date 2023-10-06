https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-helicopter-destroys-ukrainian-unmanned-boat-heading-towards-crimea---mod-1113978533.html

Russian Helicopter Destroys Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Heading Towards Crimea - MoD

Russian Helicopter Destroys Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Heading Towards Crimea - MoD

A K-29 helicopter of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has detected and destroyed a Ukrainian drone boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, which was heading towards Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2023-10-06T08:54+0000

2023-10-06T08:54+0000

2023-10-06T08:55+0000

russia

russia

russian defense ministry

moscow

black sea

ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106350/52/1063505271_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_b3d809a81eaa4432d2d37fda1442526e.jpg

"At about 10:45 Moscow time [07:45 GMT] on October 6, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned boat on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. During a patrol by a Ka-29 naval aviation helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, a Ukrainian armed forces drone boat was discovered and destroyed, heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.On October 4, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian aircraft of the Aerospace Forces had thwarted an attempt to infiltrate the Crimea by a Ukrainian forces landing group that was heading for Cape Tarkhany on a fast military boat and three jet skis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-air-defenses-strike-down-multiple-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113973067.html

russia

moscow

black sea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

a k-29 helicopter, russia's black sea fleet, ukrainian drone boat