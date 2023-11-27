https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/israel-elon-musk-agree-on-starlink-operation-in-gaza-1115229234.html

Israel, Elon Musk Agree on Starlink Operation in Gaza

Israel, Elon Musk Agree on Starlink Operation in Gaza

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced on Monday that he had reached a preliminary agreement with US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to deploy Starlink satellite communication services in the Gaza Strip.

In late October, Musk said that his company SpaceX, which operates Starlink, would support communications with internationally recognized aid groups in Gaza amid a telephone and internet blackout in the enclave. He also welcomed Musk's visit to Israel and expressed hope that the billionaire would strengthen his "relationship with the Jewish people and [their] values." On Sunday, The Times of Israel reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog would meet with Musk on Monday. Earlier in the month, Palestinian Authority Communications Minister Ishaq Sadr told Sputnik that Musk had not provided satellite network services to Gaza because of threats from Israel.

