Israel, Elon Musk Agree on Starlink Operation in Gaza
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced on Monday that he had reached a preliminary agreement with US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to deploy Starlink satellite communication services in the Gaza Strip.
In late October, Musk said that his company SpaceX, which operates Starlink, would support communications with internationally recognized aid groups in Gaza amid a telephone and internet blackout in the enclave. He also welcomed Musk's visit to Israel and expressed hope that the billionaire would strengthen his "relationship with the Jewish people and [their] values." On Sunday, The Times of Israel reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog would meet with Musk on Monday. Earlier in the month, Palestinian Authority Communications Minister Ishaq Sadr told Sputnik that Musk had not provided satellite network services to Gaza because of threats from Israel.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced on Monday that he had reached a preliminary agreement with US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to deploy Starlink satellite communication services in the Gaza Strip.
In late October, Musk
said that his company SpaceX, which operates Starlink, would support communications with internationally recognized aid groups in Gaza amid a telephone and internet blackout in the enclave.
"As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip," the minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He also welcomed Musk's visit to Israel
and expressed hope that the billionaire would strengthen his "relationship with the Jewish people and [their] values."
On Sunday, The Times of Israel reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog would meet with Musk on Monday.
Earlier in the month, Palestinian Authority Communications Minister Ishaq Sadr told Sputnik that Musk had not provided satellite network services to Gaza because of threats from Israel.