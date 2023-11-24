International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/elon-musk-may-visit-israel-next-week---reports-1115183137.html
Elon Musk May Visit Israel Next Week - Reports
Elon Musk May Visit Israel Next Week - Reports
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk may visit Israel next week to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli broadcaster Channel Rainbow 12 reported on Friday.
2023-11-24T10:12+0000
2023-11-24T10:12+0000
world
x
elon musk
israel
hamas
gaza strip
twitter
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947517_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_d1951eaf1ea1befa0c3160d8b46fa696.jpg
Musk may also visit the southern Israeli settlements on the border with the Gaza Strip, which were seriously hit during the attacks by Hamas on October 7, the broadcaster reported. Last week, Musk replied to a post on X, which claimed that Jewish communities were pushing hatred against White people, saying it was "the actual truth." Film companies Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Lionsgate suspended advertising on Musk's social network X due to his "anti-Semitic" comments. A similar decision was made by Walt Disney, as well as technology companies IBM and Apple. On Tuesday, Musk said that the network would donate all its income from the content related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and an international humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to Palestinians. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 14,800 people in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/musk-sues-media-watchdog-for-maliciously-manufactured-report-showing-ads-next-to-neo-nazi-posts-1115115774.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947517_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a852deabd4187a59df8372ab3dc04f31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, hate speech, antisemitic statements, antisemitism, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
elon musk, hate speech, antisemitic statements, antisemitism, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

Elon Musk May Visit Israel Next Week - Reports

10:12 GMT 24.11.2023
© Patrick PleulElon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
© Patrick Pleul
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk may visit Israel next week to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli broadcaster Channel Rainbow 12 reported on Friday.
Musk may also visit the southern Israeli settlements on the border with the Gaza Strip, which were seriously hit during the attacks by Hamas on October 7, the broadcaster reported.
Last week, Musk replied to a post on X, which claimed that Jewish communities were pushing hatred against White people, saying it was "the actual truth." Film companies Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Lionsgate suspended advertising on Musk's social network X due to his "anti-Semitic" comments. A similar decision was made by Walt Disney, as well as technology companies IBM and Apple.
Elon Musk, CEO of X, the company formerly known as Twitter, tightens his tie as he arrives for a closed-door gathering of leading tech CEOs to discuss the priorities and risks surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
Americas
Musk Sues Media Watchdog for ‘Maliciously Manufactured’ Report Showing Ads Next to Neo-Nazi Posts
21 November, 19:22 GMT
On Tuesday, Musk said that the network would donate all its income from the content related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and an international humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to Palestinians.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 14,800 people in the Gaza Strip.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала