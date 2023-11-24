https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/elon-musk-may-visit-israel-next-week---reports-1115183137.html

Elon Musk May Visit Israel Next Week - Reports

Elon Musk May Visit Israel Next Week - Reports

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk may visit Israel next week to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli broadcaster Channel Rainbow 12 reported on Friday.

Musk may also visit the southern Israeli settlements on the border with the Gaza Strip, which were seriously hit during the attacks by Hamas on October 7, the broadcaster reported. Last week, Musk replied to a post on X, which claimed that Jewish communities were pushing hatred against White people, saying it was "the actual truth." Film companies Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Lionsgate suspended advertising on Musk's social network X due to his "anti-Semitic" comments. A similar decision was made by Walt Disney, as well as technology companies IBM and Apple. On Tuesday, Musk said that the network would donate all its income from the content related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and an international humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to Palestinians. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 14,800 people in the Gaza Strip.

